DNR release Rib Mountain State Park management options report

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has posted a summary of public comments received on the Draft Vision, Goals, Objectives and Management Options document published as part of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan process.

The public comment period was open from June 1-30, and more than 400 comments were submitted, all of which are posted on the DNR’s website. The summary of comments and the Draft Vision, Goals, Objectives and Management Options document are available online on DNR’s Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan webpage.

According to the document, people had varying perspectives on the balance between increasing recreational uses (including downhill skiing) and the protection and preservation of the park’s natural resources (most notably the large block of forest that supports rare and uncommon birds, and the rare natural communities – talus forest, bedrock glade and felsenmeer).

Topics and comments in the report touched on climate change, bicycling, hiking, climbing, camping, cross-country skiing, nature center, day-use areas, natural resource management and project boundary.

In the next step in the planning process, the department is working with experts on a process to gather and analyze data on projected future climate conditions and the associated impacts these changes will have on winter recreation activities. Although this process will evaluate several winter recreation activities throughout the state, it will have a specific emphasis on downhill skiing and Rib Mountain. This process will inform not only this master planning process, but other planning projects in the future.

The DNR planning team will then develop a draft master plan. The DNR anticipates releasing the draft master plan in 2023 and will seek public input at that point.