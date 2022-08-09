Do My Essay: 10 Writing Services That Will Save You Time and Trouble [ photo ]

To do my essay or not to do my essay, that is a modern problem familiar to every student. When Friday night calls, few wish to stay home working on a boring assignment. We bet Shakespeare would never skip a fun night out contemplating whether to write or not to write a play. To write, of course! But with a little outside help.

Lucky for students around the world, the 16th century with its questions is long gone and forgotten. Today, anyone can order an essay online and have it delivered within hours. That’s not even a thing to hesitate over: thousands of students pay for online writing assistance daily. The truly important question, though, is not “should I do my essay or order it online,” but “who do I trust to do my essay.”

Question #1: Who Can Do My Essay?

Try to Google “do my essay.” The choice of writing services is overwhelming. What’s more, most of the companies look quite alike: same products, same guarantees, same procedures.

How do you choose the one and only service that won’t fail your expectations? Three options:

● Option one: you examine one company after another, wasting more time than you would waste actually writing an essay.

● Option two: you opt for professional reviewers, such as essaysrescue.com, to find the right service based on their independent assessments.

● Option THE BEST: you rely on our shortlist of the best essay writing services summarized according to essaysrescue.com and online ratings on Sitejabber, Trustpilot, etc.

Pick your option and move on. The clock is ticking, and the deadline is nearing!

Question #2: How Will They Do My Essay?

We can’t say for all the writing platforms out there on the web, but those selected for this review follow the same pattern:

● Accept your order online and assign a subject expert to work on it.

● Let you supervise the process via a customer dashboard.

● Deliver the document and offer free follow-up edits.

Most of the companies cover all types of study assignments and subjects. An academic essay is a bestselling product that can be requested at any writing website. Plus, it is usually the cheapest one. Note that more complex projects, such as research papers, dissertations, etc., are usually more expensive as they require highly skilled experts for the job.

Question #3: Is It Safe to Pay to Do My Essay?

It is never safe with an unknown service. Would you book a room in a hotel with zero reviews? Judging a book by its cover can be sufficient but not when you put your sensitive data, money, and academic reputation at stake. Therefore, choosing a service approved by both customers and professional reviewers is crucial.

Our list includes companies that meet this criterion and are safe to work with. Yet we still encourage you to follow your instincts and choose a service that feels right for you.

GradeMiners - #1 Writing Company Since 2009

Advantages:

● Top writing company per customer reviews.

● Over a decade of experience.

● Impeccable quality and content originality.

● Variety of free writing tools.

● Big database of essay samples.

Disadvantages:

● Not the cheapest service, but its reputation is worth your money and trust.

All students looking for online writing assistance stop their search when they find GradeMiners. The website offers you everything you need: quick navigation, immediate order placement, free writing tools, and free essay samples. Sitejabber and other review platforms prove that GradeMiners is the best company to opt for in case of a writing emergency.

Hint: remember to use your first-time discount if the suggested price is out of your budget.

MasterPapers - Qualified Assistance from MA and Ph.D. Experts

Advantages:

● Excellent quality.

● Plagiarism-free papers.

● MA and Ph.D. experts.

● 18+ years of experience.

● Science-based research and credible sources.

Disadvantages:

● Above average prices, but the quality of papers is superb (plus, they offer 15% off the first order).

Speaking about MasterPapers, one can’t but admire their commitment to the quality of provided services. Operating on the market since 2004, the company has proven to be a reliable choice for students of all academic backgrounds.

Best suited for customers who are looking for highly qualified and experienced writers. If you have a thesis or a dissertation coming, consider MasterPapers for the job. They won’t fail you, as proven by customer reviews on Sitejabber.

EssayWriter - Top Writing Services According to Students

Advantages:

● Modern website design and quick operations.

● Native English writers with profound knowledge.

● Availability of free essay writing tools and samples.

● Excellent online reputation (check Sitejabber).

● Turnitin-safe papers.

Disadvantages:

● No profiles of the team members and writers.

If MasterPapers is beyond your budget expectations or you simply need a more down-to-earth service provider, EssayWriter should be your next pick. Perfect for essays, papers, and other academic assignments, this service always follows customer instructions and delivers quality products.

EssayWriter also allows you to access thousands of free essay samples and helpful writing tools. No wonder it has become students’ favorite service in the last years.

EssayUSA - Best Online Writing Platform in the US

Advantages:

● Ultimate quality-price ratio.

● Good online reputation (take Trustpilot, for example).

● Quick deliveries.

● Almost 100K completed orders.

● Big writers’ base.

Disadvantages:

● Only a few samples of previously completed works are available.

How did EssayUSA become the best writing company in the US? Let’s just say that the name of the service justifies itself. When it comes to writing essays and other types of papers for US-based educational institutions, no one can do it better than these experts.

You can request an essay in any formatting style and written per your custom instructions. Of course, timely delivery is a must as they know how important it is to meet the deadline.

PayForEssay - Cheap Prices but Best Quality

Advantages:

● Below-market prices and extra freebies.

● The quality of content is good no matter how urgent your order is.

● Good reputation on Sitejabber.

● 24/7 quick support managers.

Disadvantages:

● Very few samples of previously completed papers are available.

No one does it faster than PayForEssay! Without compromising on the quality, these writers surprise even the pickiest customers with good quality and original writing. When it comes to last-minute deadlines, PayForEssay is your safest choice. Besides, their support team is available anytime and replies immediately. If you have any urgent questions, do not hesitate to contact them immediately.

Educibly - Budget-Friendly Papers of Great Quality

Advantages:

● Below-market prices.

● Good content quality and overall service.

● Positive reviews on Sitejabber.

● Plagiarism-free papers only.

● Quick with delivery.

Disadvantages:

● The website features too much irrelevant content, making it hard to find what you need.

Educibly has been helping students with homework assignments for over 12 years now. The service makes it easy to submit papers of good quality and zero plagiarism and doesn’t charge much for provided services. Moreover, they are also a safe choice in case of a burning deadline: quick turnaround time is what you can always count on.

BuyEssay - Market-Average Prices for Certified Assistance

Advantages:

● Almost 150K completed orders.

● A huge base of writers.

● Great reputation among students.

● High quality of produced works.

● Zero plagiarism in papers.

Disadvantages:

● Outdated design.

● Few samples of work are available.

Let’s say you don’t need the very best and most popular writing service. Yet, you still don’t want to work with a mediocre company for the sake of a cheap price. Then BuyEssay is your go-to choice!

The company is solid when it comes to providing customers with quality products. Your papers won’t have any plagiarism or mistakes and will follow your instructions. BuyEssay has market-average prices, making them a great choice for students who don’t wish to overpay for trending designs and big industry names.

HandMadeWriting - Legit Services Proven by Excellent Reputation

Advantages:

● 70+ subject areas.

● Chosen by students from leading universities.

● Various freebies are included in the order.

● Simple yet attractive website design.

● Excellent quality and no missed deadlines.

Disadvantages:

● Above-market prices but the superior quality of papers according to Sitejabber users.

HandMadeWriting literally means they will hand-made your papers with great care and an individual approach. The company covers an impressive range of disciplines, providing help across 70+ subjects. What’s more, the customer retention rate is the lowest imaginable: 9/10 of students come back with more orders for their skilled writers.

Little tip: order your paper in advance and use the first-time discount to get a lower price.

WriteMyEssays - Top Option for Quality-Price Duo

Advantages:

● Quality essays for average-market prices.

● Strict compliance with customer instructions.

● Unlimited edits until you are satisfied with the result.

● 3-hour turnaround time.

● Certified writers with advanced qualifications.

Disadvantages:

● Outdated design and a few samples of work.

The service is a reliable choice for those wishing to get custom papers of fine quality with no muss, no fuss. The website navigation is a bit tricky at first. But once you understand how it works, making an order and receiving your custom essay just 3 hours later would be as simple as ABC.

Essay Keeper - Custom Papers and Quick Delivery

Advantages:

● Legit writing services for ENL and ESL students.

● High satisfaction rates.

● Cheap prices and freebies.

● Manual quality and plagiarism control.

Disadvantages:

● No samples of work are available.

EssayKeeper is the last company on our list but definitely not the worst one. Essay Keeper isn’t new to the market but offers below-average prices for good quality and quick services. Their website features only relevant information that helps a customer make an order quickly. They are known for strict quality and plagiarism checks provided by a special Quality Assurance team. As a result, all papers go through thorough screening that ensures top content quality.

Feel free to text them ‘do my essay’ anytime. The support team is quick and replies within minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it legit to ask someone to do my essay?

Yes. All companies offer confidential assistance. Your sensitive information is safeguarded. Therefore, the cooperation is only between you and the company.

Can they do my essay quickly?

It depends on the company that you choose. Some companies offer turnarounds from 1-3 hours; others need more time to complete the order. When filling out the application order form, you can always see the available deadline options. When hesitating, text their support, “how fast can you do my essay,” and get the exact timeline immediately.

How do I choose the best service to do my essay?

Good question. All companies on our list are worth your time and trust. However, they also have their distinct advantages and disadvantages.

When in doubt, we suggest you set your priorities straight. What is it that you are looking for the most? Excellent quality, cheap prices, quick deliveries, or…? Check their websites to see what services seem like a good match. Check reviews and see what students think about these companies. Finally, ask their support team, “how will you do my essay,” and see what they reply to you.

Final Tip

Looking for ‘someone to write paper for me,’ never opt for the first Google search result. First impressions are tricky, especially when it comes to writing services. Make a little effort and find a company that will meet both your quality and budget expectations. And we hope that our list of reliable online writing services will help you narrow your search and bring you the best match quickly.

