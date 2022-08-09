ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

WITN

Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

DWI Suspect Crashes Into Downtown Restaurant

CLAYTON – The driver of a pickup truck is facing charges after police said he crashed into a power pole and business in Downtown Clayton. Police Chief Greg Tart said the single vehicle accident was reported around 1:00am Wednesday in the 400 block of East Main Street. Chief Tart...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating Tuesday night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1700 block of Cox Avenue and found a 50-year-old man injured with gunshot wounds. Police say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Kinston, NC
Crime & Safety
Kinston, NC
Accidents
City
Kinston, NC
WITN

Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and SBI are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area by a resident. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis says the body was found in the woods off of Swan Point Road in Maribel around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Early morning crash ends in fatality

On Tuesday August 9, 2022, at 6:12 am, officers with the Kinston Police Department along with EMS and Kinston Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a Commercial Truck and motorcycle on 200 block of HWY 58 S. The initial investigation revealed the commercial truck operated by 49...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
NASH COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WITN

Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pender Co. forest fire grows to more than 1,500 acres

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,500 acres. Onslow County Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that officials were working on a plan to contain the fire, according to a press release. No homes are currently threatened by the fire, […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9

Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC

