Domestic dispute ends with one man shot to death in Opelousas
One man is dead and a woman faces a second-degree murder charge after a domestic dispute Tuesday night in the 500 block of Halphen St. in Opelousas, according to police.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas man shot and killed during domestic dispute, police say
An Opelousas man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute Wednesday night, police said. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Halphen Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a woman called 911 and reported her husband had been shot, initially claiming a person had forced their way into the home and shot her spouse, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
An overnight shooting in Opelousas leaves one dead
Opelousas police say a domestic dispute late Wednesday night led to a fatal shooting on Halphen Street.
brproud.com
Jefferson Highway convenience store robbery suspects wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store on Jefferson Highway in early July are wanted by Baton Rouge police. The police department said the robbery took place early morning on Friday, July 8 at a convenience store in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway.
Opelousas Woman Arrested After Initially Telling Police Someone Forced Entry, Fatally Shot Her Husband
An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she is accused of fatally shooting her husband. According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, officers were called out just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night (Aug 10) after a female caller said that her husband had been shot. Initially, the woman...
Acadia Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Mermentau home burglary
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects in a July 15 home burglary on U.S. 90 near Mermentau.
kalb.com
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man accused of live-streaming woman's stabbing indicted on first-degree murder
A Baton Rouge grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man on a half-dozen counts including first-degree murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice stemming from a stabbing, live-broadcast via the social media app Instagram, that left a woman dead in April. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is accused of the attack,...
Woman Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in St. Landry Parish Now Confirmed Dead
Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has confirmed the death and identity of a woman initially found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Melville area this past Sunday (8/7/22). Woman Found Unresponsive In Vehicle St Landry Parish. According to the official press release, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that on Sunday,...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge mother, son shot and injured during dispute with group of juveniles
A Breaux Bridge woman and her son were shot and injured following a dispute with a group of juveniles Monday, the Breaux Bridge Police Department said. The shooting happened in the area of Railroad extension off Dorset Street around 7 p.m. Monday. There was a dispute involving the woman, her child and a group of juveniles when guns were pulled and shots were fired. The woman and her son were both struck in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said.
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
Caller shot in Opelousas Alley B, one injured
An unidentified caller rang the Opelousas Police Department saying that he had been shot in the Alley B area on August 8, stated police.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man accused of holding gun to ex-girlfriend's head, burning dead child's clothes
A 23-year-old Baton Rouge man was recently arrested after police say he held a gun to his ex-girlfriend's head and threatened to kill her along with two children. Kenneth Smith Jr. held a gun to the woman's head at her mother's house around 3 a.m. on July 25 and said he was going to kill her, according to an arrest warrant. Police said he has a "history of domestic abuse" against the woman.
Man killed in shooting on North 39th Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Darnell Martin, 52, arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Martin died from his injuries, police say. The shooting happened just before...
Lake Charles American Press
Police searching for suspect in Oakdale shooting
The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left another man in critical condition. Police Chief Chad Doyle said police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Malcolm Pugh, 21, in connection with the shooting which occurred during an altercation around 3 p.m. Friday in the street on Arkansas Avenue near La. 372.
Mother, son shot in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.
Lake Charles American Press
Charges upgraded in Oakdale shooting
A suspect’s charges have been upgraded to murder after the victim of a shooting in Oakdale on Friday died from his injuries, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Malcom Pugh, 21, is now is being charged with second-degree murder after the victim died Monday in an area hospital. The...
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
wbrz.com
Officers find trunk full of prescription medicine during traffic stop; two people arrested
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop and found 720 bottles of Promethazine in the trunk of their vehicle. Baton Rouge Police Officers said the car was stopped Thursday on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive. Officers said they found 720 pint-sized bottles of...
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 400 Block of South McFarland Street in Jennings, Louisiana, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
