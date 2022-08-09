A 23-year-old Baton Rouge man was recently arrested after police say he held a gun to his ex-girlfriend's head and threatened to kill her along with two children. Kenneth Smith Jr. held a gun to the woman's head at her mother's house around 3 a.m. on July 25 and said he was going to kill her, according to an arrest warrant. Police said he has a "history of domestic abuse" against the woman.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO