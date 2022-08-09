ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

theadvocate.com

Opelousas man shot and killed during domestic dispute, police say

An Opelousas man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute Wednesday night, police said. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Halphen Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a woman called 911 and reported her husband had been shot, initially claiming a person had forced their way into the home and shot her spouse, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge mother, son shot and injured during dispute with group of juveniles

A Breaux Bridge woman and her son were shot and injured following a dispute with a group of juveniles Monday, the Breaux Bridge Police Department said. The shooting happened in the area of Railroad extension off Dorset Street around 7 p.m. Monday. There was a dispute involving the woman, her child and a group of juveniles when guns were pulled and shots were fired. The woman and her son were both struck in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said.
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge man accused of holding gun to ex-girlfriend's head, burning dead child's clothes

A 23-year-old Baton Rouge man was recently arrested after police say he held a gun to his ex-girlfriend's head and threatened to kill her along with two children. Kenneth Smith Jr. held a gun to the woman's head at her mother's house around 3 a.m. on July 25 and said he was going to kill her, according to an arrest warrant. Police said he has a "history of domestic abuse" against the woman.
WAFB

Man killed in shooting on North 39th Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Darnell Martin, 52, arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Martin died from his injuries, police say. The shooting happened just before...
Lake Charles American Press

Police searching for suspect in Oakdale shooting

The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left another man in critical condition. Police Chief Chad Doyle said police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Malcolm Pugh, 21, in connection with the shooting which occurred during an altercation around 3 p.m. Friday in the street on Arkansas Avenue near La. 372.
Lake Charles American Press

Charges upgraded in Oakdale shooting

A suspect’s charges have been upgraded to murder after the victim of a shooting in Oakdale on Friday died from his injuries, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Malcom Pugh, 21, is now is being charged with second-degree murder after the victim died Monday in an area hospital. The...
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
