Perseid meteor shower taking place this weekend is 'highlight of the summer season'

The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak this weekend. It's the strongest shower that occurs during the summer, and happens every August 12 or 13, depending on the year.

Bob Lunsford of the American Meteor Society told KMOX that the shower will peak on August 13 this year.

"The only problem we're gonna have is it coincides with the full moon," Lunsford said. "So you're not going to see as many as you would normally see. But still, there's enough bright ones that would make it worth your while to check it out."

Lunsford explained that there are about 12 major meteor showers that occur throughout the year, and most of them happen between October and December.

"There's only two major ones during the summer. We just had the Aquarians happened last month, and now we would come on up to the Perseids," he said. "And like I said that's definitely the meteor highlight of the summer season."

Lunsford said the best time to view the shower is right before dawn -- but that things will start to be visible as soon as it gets dark.

"The best method will be to face the North peak because that's where the meteors will be shooting from. And as the night progresses, the source of the meteors will rise higher into the northeastern sky," he said.

Hear more about the upcoming meteor shower: