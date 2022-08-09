Read full article on original website
WOOD
Creating Magical Memories At Summer Camp
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-When we look back upon our childhood, many of us have fond memories of Summer Camp. Long days in the sun, making friends and learning new experiences. While there are many to choose from, one that stands out is the Summer Magic Program in Newaygo. Put on by the Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, this camp focusses on learning and inclusiveness. This year the kids at the camp had a special visitor. The Van Andel Institute brought their educational program to the camp, titled Curiosity on Wheels. This program focusses on water stem activities to help these kids become engaged in their learning. The focus of the camp is to help these children build a love for learning that hopefully will grow as they continue to develop.
WOOD
Starting Off The School Year On The Right Foot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-It is always important that your child starts the school year off on the right foot. Thanks to In the Image, thousands of kids in Kent County will have a brand-new pair for free to start the school year. Today they kicked off the 1st day of giving away shoes and lots of parents came and lined up. In the Image celebrated its 26th year of giving away shoes, this time it was at their new location. Their focus is to give shoes to kids in need from Pre-K through 5th grade.
WOOD
Improve your hearing in 10 ways
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Regardless of age, prioritizing hearing health is imperative, but it may be hard to pinpoint where to start. If you’re searching for simple, effective, and practical steps to improve your hearing, then check out these suggestions. ABC 4’s Daily Buzz expert in hearing, Dr....
Kent County Youth Fair continues through Saturday
LOWELL, Mich. — A yearly occurrence since 1934, the Kent County Youth Fair will continue this week and run through Saturday, Aug. 13. The rides officially opened on Wednesday and the fair is now in full swing! In addition to the rides, Wednesday night will host a small animal auction starting at 6 p.m.
'Everyone has a job': Robinson's Popcorn is a true family craft
For Benjamin Robinson, popcorn is more than just a sweet or savory snack. It's an art. It's a craft — his family's craft.
WOOD
Get your basement waterproofed before the winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hate to say it but summer is winding down which means winter is around the corner. You want to make sure your home is ready for a Michigan winter and make sure your basement or crawlspace is dry and safe. Rob from Everdry...
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
WOOD
Upgrade your kitchen with new cabinetry
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, it seems people are continuing to seek out ways to improve and change the look of their home. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading yours, we’ve got a great connection for you: Standale Home Studio! It’s a one-stop place to upgrade and beautify any room in your home! Today, the focus is on cabinetry so Rachael stopped by their showroom to learn more!
WOOD
Learn about & sample tequila this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people don’t realize that there’s actually a fine art to tequila. This weekend, you have a chance to learn about its history, sample brands and learn about different types of tequila cocktails at the Grand Rapids Tequila Fest. Explore over 35...
WOOD
Celebrate Celtic heritage this weekend in Sparta
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend marks the return of one of West Michigan’s greenest events! It’s the 13th Annual Sparta Celtic Festival taking place in Rogers Park and Balyeat Field on Friday and Saturday. It’s the largest, free entry, family-friendly Celtic Fest and each year, they give back to the community. This year, they’ve teamed up with RUNA to collect new socks to be donated to North Kent Connect to be distributed to those in need in Northern Kent County.
Pilot program at Spectrum Health leads to more EEG techs
Spectrum Health celebrated Wednesday its first Neurodiagnostic Apprenticeship Program graduates.
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre School Of Rock
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summertime is a great time to spend time together as a family. The top pick for today is the Grand Rapids Civic theatre production of School of Rock. If your kids love to sing and dance this is the production to see. This production will have the entire family ready to Rock n Roll! For ticket information and details check out their website here.
bookriot.com
Library Defunded for Having LGBTQ Books Raises 50k+ In Donations
Patmos Library in Michigan has faced a year-long attack from right-wing groups who want LGBTQ books removed from the shelves, which make up .015% of the collection. Despite harassment campaigns, the library has refused to censor its books. In response, the Jamestown Conservatives group rallied to have the library defunded, with signs that called the librarians “groomers” as well as claims that they were “indoctrinating” children.
WOOD
Rotary BBQ in Comstock Park Today
As some of you already know, my wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary. Each summer, they raise $$ by doing 2 or 3 BBQs in Dwight Lydell Park. Today (Thu.) is the 2nd and last BBQ of the year. The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work...
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
WOOD
The Intersection of Art and Nature
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There is an exciting new program coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, titled The Intersection of Art and Nature, on August 27th. This is a fun series of interactive programs that focus on the Grand River Watershed and how it makes connections to art. These classes are family focused and are oriented for students from 3rd to 8th grade. Each area offers a different area of focus to choose from. These are one-hour programs which are limited to 20 participants at a time. Start time for each class is staggered and parents can sign up for as many classes as they wish. Parents are encouraged to join their child and must also register. Registration is just $2 per attendee for each class, plus the cost of general admission to the museum. Advanced reservation is recommended. To register and for more information check out their website here.
WOOD
August events & programs at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hackley Public Library is in downtown Muskegon and offers free programs, services, and resources to the community. They have a great list of events coming up in August – Mallory joins us today to tell us what they have going on. Upcoming Events:
swmichigandining.com
Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)
Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
WOOD
Catherine’s Health Center opens Wyoming location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a community-based health center that believes healthcare is a human right. They have grown exponentially and now have 4 locations with 3 integrated services across the area: primary medical care, behavioral care and dental care. Their newest location just opened on August 1st in Wyoming! As a community health center, they exist solely to serve our community and help improve both access to and equity of healthcare in our area.
