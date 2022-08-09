GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There is an exciting new program coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, titled The Intersection of Art and Nature, on August 27th. This is a fun series of interactive programs that focus on the Grand River Watershed and how it makes connections to art. These classes are family focused and are oriented for students from 3rd to 8th grade. Each area offers a different area of focus to choose from. These are one-hour programs which are limited to 20 participants at a time. Start time for each class is staggered and parents can sign up for as many classes as they wish. Parents are encouraged to join their child and must also register. Registration is just $2 per attendee for each class, plus the cost of general admission to the museum. Advanced reservation is recommended. To register and for more information check out their website here.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO