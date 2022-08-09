ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Casper sets record-high temp over 100 degrees Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Wednesday was a hot one for much of Wyoming as high pressure dominated the weather pattern over the Rocky Mountain region, the National Weather Service in Riverton said. It was so hot that Casper was among the state’s cities to set a new record high —...
CASPER, WY
Y95 Country

NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
CHEYENNE, WY
WVNT-TV

Flood Watch issued for entire region as heavy rain is expected Wednesday

AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES BEGINNING AT NOON ON WEDNESDAY: Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming & McDowell until 2am THURSDAY. FOR Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles until MIDNIGHT WENDESDAY NIGHT. Wednesday our cold front from Tuesday stalls over our region brining...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
oilcity.news

Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS

CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Riverton, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Crews downsizing with Fish Fire 98% contained in Wyoming; no growth reported overnight Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire is 98% contained in northeast Wyoming after it was initially discovered on Sunday, July 31 about seven miles south of Sundance. The fire saw no new growth overnight Tuesday and firefighting crews are being downsized, Fish Fire Information said in a Wednesday morning update. A Type 4 Incident Management Team will take command of the fire from the Wyoming State Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Moon
oilcity.news

Fire crews contain 16-acre wildland fire near Wolf Creek neighborhood, no structures burned

CASPER, Wyo — Natrona County fire crews have contained a fast-moving wildfire that advanced to within yards of homes in the Wolf Creek neighborhood Wednesday night. Crews are now working toward “100% mop-up” and investigating the origin of the fire in the dry fuels south of the neighborhood, Casper Fire-EMS Captain Patrick McJunkin told OIl City on the scene around 11 p.m. No structures had been affected.
CASPER, WY
KEVN

Fire restrictions implemented in Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new fire restriction order for Bearlodge and Hell Canyon Ranger Districts in Wyoming has been signed by the Black Hills National Forest supervisor. The stage one restriction includes National Forest System lands in Weston and Crook counties in Wyoming. According to a release from...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
104.7 KISS FM

Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!

The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
STURGIS, SD
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters battle blaze in Wolf Creek area

CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a wildland fire in the Wolf Creek area of Casper — behind the west-side Walmart — on Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were alerted to a blaze in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and began evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the blaze, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Amphibious Water Bombers Stage At Wyoming Airport

This photo was taken by the folks of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport in Wyoming. It's one of several fire-fighting planes of this type that landed there during their regional firefighting excursions. Welcome to the dry season. Fires are popping up here and there and lucky for us very few...
CASPER, WY
Fairfield Sun Times

Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy