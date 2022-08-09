Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Casper sets record-high temp over 100 degrees Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Wednesday was a hot one for much of Wyoming as high pressure dominated the weather pattern over the Rocky Mountain region, the National Weather Service in Riverton said. It was so hot that Casper was among the state’s cities to set a new record high —...
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
WVNT-TV
Flood Watch issued for entire region as heavy rain is expected Wednesday
AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES BEGINNING AT NOON ON WEDNESDAY: Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming & McDowell until 2am THURSDAY. FOR Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles until MIDNIGHT WENDESDAY NIGHT. Wednesday our cold front from Tuesday stalls over our region brining...
oilcity.news
Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
oilcity.news
Crews downsizing with Fish Fire 98% contained in Wyoming; no growth reported overnight Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire is 98% contained in northeast Wyoming after it was initially discovered on Sunday, July 31 about seven miles south of Sundance. The fire saw no new growth overnight Tuesday and firefighting crews are being downsized, Fish Fire Information said in a Wednesday morning update. A Type 4 Incident Management Team will take command of the fire from the Wyoming State Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 on Friday.
oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire containment increases to 60% in Wyoming; fire saw rain, minimal activity Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has been 60% contained, a Monday morning update from fire managers states. The fire saw some precipitation on Sunday and experienced minimal behavior, the update posted to the Sugarloaf Fire information page on InciWeb said. Weather in the area of...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) First of nine highway underpasses under construction in $15.1M project to reduce Wyoming deer–vehicle collisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Construction is underway on the first of nine underpasses set to be built along a section of Wyoming Highway 189 that has one of the highest wildlife–vehicle collision rates in the state. The Dry Piney Wildlife Crossing Project involves adding the nine underpasses along with...
oilcity.news
Fire crews contain 16-acre wildland fire near Wolf Creek neighborhood, no structures burned
CASPER, Wyo — Natrona County fire crews have contained a fast-moving wildfire that advanced to within yards of homes in the Wolf Creek neighborhood Wednesday night. Crews are now working toward “100% mop-up” and investigating the origin of the fire in the dry fuels south of the neighborhood, Casper Fire-EMS Captain Patrick McJunkin told OIl City on the scene around 11 p.m. No structures had been affected.
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire on patrol status with minimal activity in Wyoming; containment at 60%
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire has been experiencing minimal fire behavior in recent days and was put on patrol status on Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland. The fire is listed as 60% contained at 839...
KEVN
Fire restrictions implemented in Wyoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new fire restriction order for Bearlodge and Hell Canyon Ranger Districts in Wyoming has been signed by the Black Hills National Forest supervisor. The stage one restriction includes National Forest System lands in Weston and Crook counties in Wyoming. According to a release from...
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
oilcity.news
Fire danger lowered to ‘moderate’ in Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, National Elk Refuge
CASPER, Wyo. — The fire danger rating has been lowered to “moderate” in Grand Teton National Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the National Elk Refuge, Teton Interagency Fire said in a press release Wednesday. The fire rating was lowered due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters battle blaze in Wolf Creek area
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a wildland fire in the Wolf Creek area of Casper — behind the west-side Walmart — on Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were alerted to a blaze in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and began evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the blaze, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
Amphibious Water Bombers Stage At Wyoming Airport
This photo was taken by the folks of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport in Wyoming. It's one of several fire-fighting planes of this type that landed there during their regional firefighting excursions. Welcome to the dry season. Fires are popping up here and there and lucky for us very few...
Fairfield Sun Times
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
capcity.news
Supermoon to rise above Wyoming skies Thursday; Perseid meteor shower to peak Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The final supermoon of the year will rise on Thursday night with the planet Saturn, at its brightest for the year, set to appear above the Moon, according to NASA. Supermoons occur when the full moon coincides with the Moon at perigee, its closest point to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
