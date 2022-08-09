Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration
The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
Current Publishing
Hamilton County Leadership Academy announces Class of 2023
The Hamilton County Leadership Academy has selected 35 individuals who live or work in Hamilton County to take part in its 10-month community leadership program. • Ramona Adams — The Center for the Performing Arts. • Ali Alvey — Beaver Gravel. • Stephanie Amick — Agape Therapeutic Riding...
Current Publishing
Town hall meeting attendees share strong opinions on future of College Avenue, proposed connector roads
Carmel City Councilors Tony Green and Tim Hannon held a town hall meeting Aug. 9 at City Hall to allow residents to share feedback about proposed updates to the city’s comprehensive plan, which serves as a guide for future development. The comprehensive plan, which is updated approximately every decade,...
Fox 59
Ciroc the Summer party in Broad Ripple Aug. 13
The next Ciroc the Summer party takes place Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Red Room in Broad Ripple. For tickets go to cirocredroom.com.
Current Publishing
Number of bidders unclear for Grand Park
It remained unclear whether the city of Westfield received any bids for the Grand Park Sports Complex as officials explore the possibility of selling the park or entering into a public-private partnership. The deadline to submit bids for the 400-acre complex was Aug. 8. Sixteen entities met an April deadline...
Current Publishing
Westfield council OKs appropriation for library
City officials in Westfield have signaled their support to appropriate more than $1.9 million as part of a project involving a new Westfield Washington Public Library building. The Westfield City Council voted 6-0 during its Aug. 8 meeting to approve $1,942,500 in funding for the library, which plans to build...
readthereporter.com
Carmel details upcoming construction throughout Home Place neighborhoods
There are major improvements planned for the Home Place area of Carmel. These improvements involve storm water collection and mitigation, several roadway improvements, the creation of new roundabouts at major intersections, newly established pedestrian connectivity, landscaped medians, and other elements. 106th Street multi-use path. On or after Aug. 15, the...
Indianapolis Recorder
New United Way of Central Indiana president, CEO to host meet-and-greets
Fred Payne, the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be available to connect with local leaders, donors, advocates and volunteers during a series of meet-and-greet events around Central Indiana. Learn more and register here. Three of the meetings will be in Indianapolis:. • 4-5 p.m....
Current Publishing
Brunette moves from North Central tennis to Carmel High School
North Central and Carmel have the state’s longest-running high school tennis rivalry. Dan Brunette will now be on the other side of it, taking over as Carmel High School boys and girls tennis coach. Under Brunette, North Central captured three IHSAA state boys titles between 2013 and 2015 and have been runner-up six times.
Fox 59
Locally & women owned cocktail business
INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — August 9, 2022
Same as U Golf Tournament – The second Same as U Golf Tournament is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Pebble Brook Golf Club, 3110 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville. Check in begins at 10 a.m. A box lunch will be provided by Divvy’s, and dinner will be from Big DOg’s SMokehouse BBQ. Learn more and register at sameasu.org/golf-outing-2022.
Current Publishing
Options Schools host first Fueled by School 5K
Options Schools officials are eager to get off to a running start this school year. Options Schools will host its first Fueled by School 5K at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at its Options Westfield campus. “All the funds and proceeds from sponsorships and registrations will go toward our Options Education...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
Current Publishing
Column: Art provides environmental lessons
Mayor Jim Brainard recently recognized 21 talented young artists for their winning entries in the Carmel Green Initiative Earth Day art contest in a ceremony held at City Hall. Carmel Green Initiative again collaborated with schools, congregations, Scout troops and home-school organizations this year to spread the word about the...
New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area
CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside […]
Current Publishing
Carmel Climate Action Plan takes next steps
The Carmel Climate Action Plan is moving forward with some changes. The Carmel City Council unanimously approved the resolution along with amending some wording changes and setting up a leadership committee at its Aug. 1 meeting. The action plan sets greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and provides strategies to reduce...
Current Publishing
At their service: Westfield vet launches service-disabled, veteran-owned small business in the environmental consulting sector
Indianapolis-based Nexus Impact Center is an avenue for businesses to operate in a coworking space. However, the center requires business tenants to have a social impact element to their business. For Westfield’s Sam Glanders, his business’ social impact is environmental consulting, environmental construction and environmental remediation. Glanders has...
shelbycountypost.com
West Side Pub & Grub changing hands
A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
