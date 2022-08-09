ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Bonduel announces surprise decision to sell its library

BONDUEL (WLUK) -- Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington Street near...
BONDUEL, WI
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

River Rail in Shiocton reopens under new ownership

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The River Rail was a pillar in the Shiocton community for 40 years so when it closed it surprised the small tight-knit town. Dick Wickesberg, the former River Rail owner, announced he was closing his business in June 2022. He said, "A lot of great experiences. One thing about Shiocton is it's a small town but it's got a big heart."
SHIOCTON, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County sees high level of COVID-19 transmission

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- The CDC recommends masking indoors for counties that have a high level of COVID-19 transmission. This includes, Door, Brown and Marinette. "Currently in the high category, we do have a lot of recommendations. People should try to mask when they can in public and be cognizant of what's going on in the community to help prevent this from getting out of hand," says Dr. Brad Burmeister, Emergency Physician for Bellin Health.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
#Bellin Health#Sears Auto Center#Sundays Fastlane
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh Area School District hosting job fair to fill open positions

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- To prepare for the upcoming school year, the Oshkosh Area School District is hosting a job fair with on-the-spot interviews. The job fair is set for Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the OASD administration office at 215 S. Eagle Street. The district...
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer's Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person's aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Food Truck Festival today from 4 – 8 pm in Green Bay

(WFRV) – If you're looking for something for dinner tonight, there's something for everyone on the menu at a Food Truck Rally. Shannon Heupel with the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition and her son Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Heupel visited Local 5 Live with a look at a food truck event hosted by the Brown County Sheriff's Office plus details on a new app that will let you track down the food you are craving.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new roundabout at Highway 55 and County JJ in the Kaukauna area is open to traffic. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the completion of the project Tuesday. Construction began on April 25. The roundabout opened the night of Aug. 8. Work continues on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, "When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected."
KIEL, WI
wortfm.org

Does Oshkosh Defense Owe Loyalty to the City of Oshkosh?

When Oshkosh Defense announced in 2021 that they were not going to be building the next generation of postal service vehicles here in Wisconsin, labor leaders and environmental groups lambasted the decision. But the reason as to why the company decided to move production to South Carolina is a tricky...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless

(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family

(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Teacher shortages in Northeast Wisconsin continue ahead of new school year

(WLUK) -- Enjoy summer break while you can; the new school year is less than a month away. But teacher shortages are still impacting districts across the country, including right here in northeast Wisconsin. When it comes to the start of this school year, the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Snow plow drivers from across the state compete in the Fox Valley

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) – The annual APWA Snow Plow Roadeo is happening today in the Fox Valley. This is a friendly driving competition involving snow plow drivers from across the state. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Wednesday morning at Fox Valley Technical College to learn more about the event....
GRAND CHUTE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest

The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron's...
WISCONSIN STATE

