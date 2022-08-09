ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

APD searches for suspect in Tuesday morning report of shots fired in South Abilene home

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVBYy_0hAVu5S500

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A stretch of South 27th Street was blocked off Tuesday morning when the Abilene Police Department (APD) received reports of shots fired in a nearby home. Police said nobody was hurt, but officers were still looking for the shooting suspect later Tuesday morning.

APD alerted the public, via a Facebook post , to stay away from the areas of South 27th Street from Ross Avenue to Buffalo Gap Road.

In the post, police said there was a subject with a weapon at a home in the area threatening others.

Police told KTAB/KRBC they received reports just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday of a man at a home in the 2300 block of South 27th Street who fired off at least two rounds inside a home.

After precautionary measures were taken to ensure public safety, police were unable to locate the suspect within the home. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

APD is still searching for the shooting suspect, but has not released the man’s description. The road was reopened to traffic by 7:45 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for repeatedly trespassing onto ex-wife’s property, breaking window

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2300 block of Bishop Road – Family Violence AssaultPolice reported that a man was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple vehicles burglarized of hundreds dollars worth of items

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2200 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of VehicleAbilene Police responded to a burglary report […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ross, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
colemantoday.com

Vehicle Chases Sunday Night in Coleman County Result in Arrests

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department was attempting to stop...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SCAM WARNING: Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a caller is impersonating a deputy, demanding money

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) issued a scam warning Wednesday, after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy over the phone. According to a Facebook post from TCSO, the impersonator will demand money from Taylor County residents and businesses, and tell the call recipients that they will […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Fire crews battling grassfire in rain near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is currently on scene of a grassfire near the Abilene Airport. The flames started just after ran began falling in the area. KTXS is on the way to the scene and will update you once more information is released. Track crime, special...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ktab#Nexstar Media Inc
ktxs.com

Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home

CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
CLYDE, TX
colemantoday.com

Cross Plains Teens Injured in Wreck in Coleman County

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning approximately 12 miles north of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
BigCountryHomepage

Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck. The Tacoma veered across the oncoming lane, departing the prepared surface on the east side of the highway. The Tacoma crossed through a barrow ditch before striking a fence. The Toyota overturned in the crash. Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts…
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspect accused of assaulting elderly Abilene man with baseball bat

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  7000 block of Springwater – Burglary of HabitationA man reported a vacuum valued at $77 […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy