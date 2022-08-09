ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history

An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
Austin poet and professor honored with prestigious national award

A local wordsmith has received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Austin resident Cyrus Cassells has been named the 2022 Poet Laureate Fellow for Texas. Cassells will receive $50,000 for the honor, as part of the $1.1 million worth of funding from the Academy awarded to 22 national fellows to support their respective public poetry programs during their year-long term.
Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest

Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
Texas Tribune's Evan Smith presents a trail guide to his final festival

Believe it or not, politics can be fun, even if it’s all you talk about for days. The Texas Tribune is proving that once again with incumbent CEO Evan Smith’s last Texas Tribune Festival. From September 22-24, this long-standing annual event will bring together more than 350 influential speakers for more than 100 panels, from politicians in office to journalists and cultural wave-makers.
Travel through time with help from the Texas Historical Commission

History comes alive at so many places across the Lone Star State, with unique spots that honor the past and inspire an understanding of what it means to be a Texan. The Texas Historical Commission preserves the important stories of the past at more than 30 historic sites across the state, from Native American villages and frontier forts to both everyday and elegant homes, along with the social and political leaders who lived in them.
Austin ranks No. 1 in Texas for median salary growth, study shows

KVUE — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.4 percent for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute. The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the No. 1 metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8 percent, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07 percent and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55 percent.
Brazilian-style pizza chain brings unlimited slices to first Austin location

What if we told you you never have to face that last-piece-of-pizza feeling again? At Dallas-born Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine, servers operate in a Brazilian rodízo style, bringing slices to anyone who waves them down. (And don’t rush to gatekeep “authentic” pizza; Brazil’s Italian consulate claims 11 percent of Italians outside of Italy.) This Dallas treasure is opening an outpost in Austin on Monday, July 25, in the space that used to belong to Provision Dining House.
Marcus Mumford brings solo debut to ACL Fest this fall

When Mumford & Sons went from three sons to two back in March 2021, loyal fans of the folk rock band likely started to suspect the inevitable: Mumford & Sons has become just Mumford — for now, anyway. Fans will get a chance to discover whether less is more in Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled), which he will promote on his upcoming North American tour with stops in three Texas cities along the way.
