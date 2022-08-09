Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history
An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
H-E-B Pharmacy fills top spot in customer satisfaction ranking 2 years in a row
Texans don't exactly need national rankings to know we're the best, especially when it comes to one of the top sources of state pride, H-E-B. Still, a little affirmation never hurts, and the San Antonio-based supermarket has just earned a new accolade among the best pharmacies in the U.S. for customer satisfaction.
Austin steps to top of list of U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
Austin poet and professor honored with prestigious national award
A local wordsmith has received one of the highest honors a writer can achieve. Austin resident Cyrus Cassells has been named the 2022 Poet Laureate Fellow for Texas. Cassells will receive $50,000 for the honor, as part of the $1.1 million worth of funding from the Academy awarded to 22 national fellows to support their respective public poetry programs during their year-long term.
Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest
Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
Texas Tribune's Evan Smith presents a trail guide to his final festival
Believe it or not, politics can be fun, even if it’s all you talk about for days. The Texas Tribune is proving that once again with incumbent CEO Evan Smith’s last Texas Tribune Festival. From September 22-24, this long-standing annual event will bring together more than 350 influential speakers for more than 100 panels, from politicians in office to journalists and cultural wave-makers.
Groundbreaking exhibit of Civil Rights photos and memorabilia travels to Texas museum
A prestigious national tour of some of the most important Civil Rights movement photos, oral histories, and memorabilia in American history is landing at Dallas' Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza: "Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign," will be on view August 13, 2022, through February 26, 2023. Organized...
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
Travel through time with help from the Texas Historical Commission
History comes alive at so many places across the Lone Star State, with unique spots that honor the past and inspire an understanding of what it means to be a Texan. The Texas Historical Commission preserves the important stories of the past at more than 30 historic sites across the state, from Native American villages and frontier forts to both everyday and elegant homes, along with the social and political leaders who lived in them.
Austin ranks No. 1 in Texas for median salary growth, study shows
KVUE — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.4 percent for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute. The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the No. 1 metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8 percent, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07 percent and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55 percent.
Brazilian-style pizza chain brings unlimited slices to first Austin location
What if we told you you never have to face that last-piece-of-pizza feeling again? At Dallas-born Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine, servers operate in a Brazilian rodízo style, bringing slices to anyone who waves them down. (And don’t rush to gatekeep “authentic” pizza; Brazil’s Italian consulate claims 11 percent of Italians outside of Italy.) This Dallas treasure is opening an outpost in Austin on Monday, July 25, in the space that used to belong to Provision Dining House.
Beyoncé rules the internet with historic Twitter emoji celebrating new album
Texas and the worldwide Beyhive are buzzing in anticipation of Renaissance, Beyoncé’s wildly anticipated new album, which dropped Friday, July 29 on Tidal and streaming services everywhere. In honor of the news that broke the internet this summer, Twitter has released a new fandom emoji in honor of...
Colorado dreaming? Escape triple digits and road trip in a luxe RV.
The heat is on in Texas, and the mountains are calling. Answer the call by embarking on a cool camping adventure — literally and figuratively — to Colorado. But rather than pitching a tent or trying to locate an available cabin, get your glamp on and hit the road in a luxe RV.
Marcus Mumford brings solo debut to ACL Fest this fall
When Mumford & Sons went from three sons to two back in March 2021, loyal fans of the folk rock band likely started to suspect the inevitable: Mumford & Sons has become just Mumford — for now, anyway. Fans will get a chance to discover whether less is more in Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled), which he will promote on his upcoming North American tour with stops in three Texas cities along the way.
Travel back in time while visiting Richmond, one of the oldest cities in Texas
With a unique blend of Texas history and small-town charm, Richmond is one of the oldest cities in the state — and the oldest in Fort Bend County, which is part of the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area. It has more than 200 years of history to its name,...
