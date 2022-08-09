Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Mohr fire burning near Palisades and Rimrock Meadows in Douglas County balloons to 6,400 acres
WATERVILLE -- Firefighters from across the state now have a 6,400-acre fire on their hands as of Wednesday night in Douglas County. The blaze is situated about 12 miles southeast of Waterville. Known as the Mohr Fire, winds blew the blaze onto itself during the day causing more interior spots...
ifiberone.com
Containment climbs to 75% on Vantage Highway Fire
VANTAGE — Containment on the Vantage Highway Fire has climbed to 75 percent as hotter and drier weather returns this week. After more accurate mapping was completed Sunday, the fire is now estimated at about 30,635 acres, according to incident command. Fire crews on Sunday patrolled around the fire...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Washington Cascade Foothills, Colville Reservation by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Washington Cascade Foothills; Colville Reservation; Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PDT THURSDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND DRY FUELS FOR MUCH OF NORTH-CENTRAL WASHINGTON INCLUDING FIRE WEATHER ZONES 702 THROUGH 706 * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing overnight into Thursday morning. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds can be expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels may result in new fire starts.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire crews respond to fire threatening homes near Grandview
Firefighters responded to a brush fire threatening homes south of Grandview Wednesday evening. The fire near the 1800 block of Canyon Road jumped the Yakima River and was burning on both sides of the river at about 5:25 p.m., according to a Facebook update from Yakima County Fire District 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Level 1 evacuations issued for multiple homes in Douglas County as 1000-acre-plus blaze burns southward
WATERVILLE - The over 1000-acre blaze burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville in Douglas County has prompted Level 1 evacuation notices for homes in the upper portion of the Palisades as of late Tuesday/early Wednesday. The large blaze continues to be pushed southward into the Douglas Creek area above the...
Truck Rolls Over, Snarls Traffic on I-82 Near Benton City
(Benton City, WA) -- Washington State Patrol says the driver of a truck who fell asleep at the wheel, rolled the big rig and snarled traffic for a time Wednesday. This happened off I-82 on the eastbound side of the freeway, two miles east of Benton City. Washington State Patrol says the driver admitted to troopers he was drowsy and could not stay awake. Only minor injuries, but the right lane of the 82 Freeway was blocked while crews cleaned up the wreck. That caused heavy traffic delays through the area.
ifiberone.com
Campfire ban now in place throughout Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
WENATCHEE — With continued hot and dry weather worsening fire conditions, campfires are now prohibited throughout the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The campfire ban included all national forest campgrounds and wilderness areas. The ban went into effect on Thursday. Under the restrictions, the use of wood and charcoal campfires...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Level 2 evacuation issued for Rimrock Meadows due to Mohr Fire
UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation for the Rimrock Meadows area. The Mohr Fire continues to burn about five miles northwest of Rimrock Meadows. WATERVILLE — The Mohr Fire east of Waterville has grown to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Pile of logs catches fire off Badger Mountain Road
A pile of logs caught on fire just after noon today off Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County but fire crews were able to keep it from spreading. Dale Jordan, Douglas County Fire District 1 chief in Waterville, said the fire was near the summit of Badger Mountain about a mile down the descent to Waterville.
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
ifiberone.com
Potholes Reservoir boat access area to close for construction August through December
WARDEN - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says its going to shutter the Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir for an extended period of time starting Aug. 15. WDFW officials say the boat launch is in poor condition and improvements are needed to meet...
kpq.com
Wenatchee, NCW See Break in Excessive Heat
North Central Washington is catching a break in the weather as what started as an excessive heat warning Monday has turned into just a heat advisory today. Meteorologist Daniel Butler with the National Weather Service says the change is connected to the sun being blocked. "The cloud cover can alter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit reported a motorcycle accident near Moses Lake on Monday morning. The officials rushed to the scene at Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast at about 8.30 a.m. when a crash occurred between a dirt bike and an SUV. The deceased is...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
KHQ Right Now
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
KIMA TV
Police say an intoxicated 24-year-old Yakima driver crashes into power pole
According to the Yakima Police Department at around 10 pm last night, officers responded to multiple calls of a car traveling at high speeds. The car crashed into a power pole on the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when they...
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
kpq.com
Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer
Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
Comments / 0