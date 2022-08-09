ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

No dirty street dancing for these Noblesville Lions!

Last Saturday evening, the Noblesville Lions gave time to assist at the Street Dance by keeping the trash cans clean. The club has done this for many years. A total of 16 Lions helped in the effort. (Above) The four Lions planning the action for the evening included (from left) Dale Unger, Steve Morgan, Joe Arrowood, and Steve Shaw.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration

The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Café Euclid

The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Sherman is at Café Euclid in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Locally & women owned cocktail business

INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Osteria, Hy-Vee, And More

Beginning tomorrow, Osteria by Fabio Viviani (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) is adding dinner hours for the first time since it opened earlier this year. Continuing its Indiana expansion, Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced last week that it has a Fishers location in the works, joining a 150,000-square-foot Zionsville branch that will begin construction in 2023.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: Flew the friendly skies

Friends, there are good people in this world. Case in point — Ernst Brionne. He’s a Delta Airlines agent in New York who single-handedly salvaged an overseas trip for me and my youngest. Enjoy. Our adventure began easily enough. We flew from Indy to JFK, no problem, and...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
KEYSTONE, IN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Indianapolis, IN — 25 Top Places!

Are you looking for a place to go on your next epic food trip in time for brunch?. I suggest you try Indianapolis in the state of Indiana. This city is not only a go-to place for its historic landmarks honoring veterans and big motor racing events such as the Indy 500.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Wishing you well, Paul

There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Mr. and Mrs. Bayless

Eddie and Janis Bayless of Crawfordsville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18. They were married Aug. 18, 1957, at the First United Methodist Church in Crawfordsville by the Rev. McMahon. They are the parents of a son, Ed Randall Bayless of Lake Holiday, and a daughter, Laura...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis

Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
homeofpurdue.com

10 Reasons to Dine at Triple XXX Family Restaurant

Triple XXX Family Restaurant has been serving the Greater Lafayette area since 1929! It's a local favorite as well as one of our staff's top picks around town. Why? Here are 10 reasons we LOVE Triple XXX!. 1. Breakfast is served ANYTIME! The hardest part is deciding what breakfast to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town

What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

West Side Pub & Grub changing hands

A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel in brief — August 9, 2022

Same as U Golf Tournament – The second Same as U Golf Tournament is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Pebble Brook Golf Club, 3110 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville. Check in begins at 10 a.m. A box lunch will be provided by Divvy’s, and dinner will be from Big DOg’s SMokehouse BBQ. Learn more and register at sameasu.org/golf-outing-2022.
CARMEL, IN
The Associated Press

Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianaontap.com

Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening

10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
WESTFIELD, IN

