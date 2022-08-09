ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bumble Stock Is Sliding Today: Here's Why

Bumble Inc BMBL shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported mixed financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Bumble said second-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $220.45 million, which beat the estimate of $219.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The online dating company reported a quarterly net loss of 3 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 1 cent per share.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Resorts International#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Wynn Resorts Limited Wynn#Lvs#Eps
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Synlogic Q2 Earnings

Synlogic SYBX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synlogic beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $94 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Holley Q2 Earnings

Holley HLLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holley missed estimated earnings by 57.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $179.42 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: HOOKIPA Pharma Q2 Earnings

HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HOOKIPA Pharma beat estimated earnings by 36.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.36. Revenue was down $2.63 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

$2 Million Bet On Civitas Resources? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bioventus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bioventus BVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bioventus missed estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $30.52 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cormedix Q2 Earnings

Cormedix CRMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cormedix beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $13 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Luna Innovations: Q2 Earnings Insights

Luna Innovations LUNA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luna Innovations missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.77 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy