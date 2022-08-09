Read full article on original website
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Bumble Stock Is Sliding Today: Here's Why
Bumble Inc BMBL shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported mixed financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Bumble said second-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $220.45 million, which beat the estimate of $219.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The online dating company reported a quarterly net loss of 3 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 1 cent per share.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Recap: Synlogic Q2 Earnings
Synlogic SYBX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synlogic beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $94 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: Holley Q2 Earnings
Holley HLLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holley missed estimated earnings by 57.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $179.42 million from the same period last...
Recap: HOOKIPA Pharma Q2 Earnings
HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HOOKIPA Pharma beat estimated earnings by 36.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.36. Revenue was down $2.63 million from the same...
$2 Million Bet On Civitas Resources? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Bioventus: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bioventus BVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bioventus missed estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $30.52 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cormedix Q2 Earnings
Cormedix CRMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cormedix beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $13 thousand from the same period last...
Cardinal Health Names New Chief Executive, Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings
Cardinal Health Inc CAH has reported Q4 FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.05, up 36% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.17. Sales increased 11% to $47.1 billion, beating the consensus of $44.71 billion. Revenue from the pharmaceutical segment increased 13% to $43.3 billion, driven primarily by branded pharmaceutical sales growth from...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Luna Innovations: Q2 Earnings Insights
Luna Innovations LUNA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luna Innovations missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.77 million from the same...
CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, Blackstone, Marriott And This Energy Stock
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Boeing Co BA just delivered its first 787, and “15 months is a very good time.”. Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose Blackstone Inc BX, saying that “it is sitting at its 100-day moving average.”
