Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
indianaontap.com
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening
10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
Current Publishing
Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration
The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
readthereporter.com
Carmel details upcoming construction throughout Home Place neighborhoods
There are major improvements planned for the Home Place area of Carmel. These improvements involve storm water collection and mitigation, several roadway improvements, the creation of new roundabouts at major intersections, newly established pedestrian connectivity, landscaped medians, and other elements. 106th Street multi-use path. On or after Aug. 15, the...
Fox 59
A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Café Euclid
The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Sherman is at Café Euclid in Greenwood.
WIBC.com
Stories From the State Fair: Shipping Container Farming
INDIANAPOLIS--He wanted to farm, but had no land of any size. So, DeMario Vitalis became the first person in Indiana to try urban hydroponic farming. New Age Provisions farm on 10th St., in Indianapolis, consists of two large shipping containers. “It’s specially outfitted with hydroponic technology that allows us to...
Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
indianapolismonthly.com
The Feed: Osteria, Hy-Vee, And More
Beginning tomorrow, Osteria by Fabio Viviani (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) is adding dinner hours for the first time since it opened earlier this year. Continuing its Indiana expansion, Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced last week that it has a Fishers location in the works, joining a 150,000-square-foot Zionsville branch that will begin construction in 2023.
Fox 59
Locally & women owned cocktail business
INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
WISH-TV
Massive runway construction underway at IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
Current Publishing
Column: Art provides environmental lessons
Mayor Jim Brainard recently recognized 21 talented young artists for their winning entries in the Carmel Green Initiative Earth Day art contest in a ceremony held at City Hall. Carmel Green Initiative again collaborated with schools, congregations, Scout troops and home-school organizations this year to spread the word about the...
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls as area keeps growing
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Firefighters in Westfield are facing a growing number of calls as the area grows, but the department says it is struggling to keep up. City of Westfield Fire Department Chief Rob Gaylor said the number of calls his department receives seems to be steadily increasing each year, and it has been for […]
readthereporter.com
Eat all the fish you can at Wayne-Fall Lions Club Fish Fry!
The Wayne-Fall Lions Club invites the community to an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Clarksville Christian Church in the Picnic Shelter, 16600 Lehr St., Noblesville. The meal will include the Lions Club’s famous fried cod, plus two sides, a dessert, and...
Current Publishing
Home improvements: Humane Society for Boone County to renovate, add ‘catio,’ dog kennels
Humane Society for Boone County pet residents soon will have more space to stretch out. HSforBC started renovations to its building at 5366 S. Indianapolis Rd. in Whitestown earlier this month. The expanded “catio” will provide a sunroom-like setting for adoptable cats. The project includes expanded dog runs and additional...
readthereporter.com
School is back in session today in Carmel … so is traffic!
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is warning Carmel commuters that Main Street and the side streets around the Arts & Design District will be congested during “rush hour” times beginning today, Aug. 10, the first day of school for Carmel Clay students. Parents and students are encouraged to be patient and allow for extra travel time.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
