Carmel, IN

Fox 59

New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
KEYSTONE, IN
indianaontap.com

Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening

10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration

The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel details upcoming construction throughout Home Place neighborhoods

There are major improvements planned for the Home Place area of Carmel. These improvements involve storm water collection and mitigation, several roadway improvements, the creation of new roundabouts at major intersections, newly established pedestrian connectivity, landscaped medians, and other elements. 106th Street multi-use path. On or after Aug. 15, the...
CARMEL, IN
City
Fishers, IN
Carmel, IN
Lifestyle
City
Carmel, IN
Fishers, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Fox 59

A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Café Euclid

The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Sherman is at Café Euclid in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Stories From the State Fair: Shipping Container Farming

INDIANAPOLIS--He wanted to farm, but had no land of any size. So, DeMario Vitalis became the first person in Indiana to try urban hydroponic farming. New Age Provisions farm on 10th St., in Indianapolis, consists of two large shipping containers. “It’s specially outfitted with hydroponic technology that allows us to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County

A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Osteria, Hy-Vee, And More

Beginning tomorrow, Osteria by Fabio Viviani (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) is adding dinner hours for the first time since it opened earlier this year. Continuing its Indiana expansion, Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced last week that it has a Fishers location in the works, joining a 150,000-square-foot Zionsville branch that will begin construction in 2023.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Locally & women owned cocktail business

INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Massive runway construction underway at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Column: Art provides environmental lessons

Mayor Jim Brainard recently recognized 21 talented young artists for their winning entries in the Carmel Green Initiative Earth Day art contest in a ceremony held at City Hall. Carmel Green Initiative again collaborated with schools, congregations, Scout troops and home-school organizations this year to spread the word about the...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town

NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Eat all the fish you can at Wayne-Fall Lions Club Fish Fry!

The Wayne-Fall Lions Club invites the community to an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Clarksville Christian Church in the Picnic Shelter, 16600 Lehr St., Noblesville. The meal will include the Lions Club’s famous fried cod, plus two sides, a dessert, and...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Home improvements: Humane Society for Boone County to renovate, add ‘catio,’ dog kennels

Humane Society for Boone County pet residents soon will have more space to stretch out. HSforBC started renovations to its building at 5366 S. Indianapolis Rd. in Whitestown earlier this month. The expanded “catio” will provide a sunroom-like setting for adoptable cats. The project includes expanded dog runs and additional...
readthereporter.com

School is back in session today in Carmel … so is traffic!

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is warning Carmel commuters that Main Street and the side streets around the Arts & Design District will be congested during “rush hour” times beginning today, Aug. 10, the first day of school for Carmel Clay students. Parents and students are encouraged to be patient and allow for extra travel time.
