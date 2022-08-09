Read full article on original website
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
Direct Digital Shares Jump On Q2 Beat, FY22 Guidance Boost
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc DRCT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 90% year-on-year to $21.3 million, beating the consensus of $14.4 million. Sell-side advertising segment, consisting of the Colossus Media business, grew to $11.9 million, up 477% Y/Y. Buy-side advertising segment, consisting of the Huddled Masses and Orange142 businesses, grew...
Earnings Outlook For Star Equity Holdings
Star Equity Holdings STRR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Star Equity Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Star Equity Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound
Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Luxury Goods Demand Still Raging Despite Inflation Pressures as Canada Goose Torches Wall Street Expectations
Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 24.2% year-on-year to C$69.9 million versus C$56.3 million last year. DTC revenue grew 15.8% Y/Y, and Wholesale revenue increased 31% in constant currency. Gross profit rose 39.1% Y/Y to C$42.7 million, with the margin expanding 660 basis points to...
Siemens Registers 11% Revenue Growth In Q3
Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to €17.9 billion. Orders rose 7% Y/Y to €22 billion. Orders increased 1%, and revenue rose 4% on a comparable basis. Profit Industrial Business increased 27% Y/Y, to €2.9 billion, and the corresponding profit margin excluding...
Recap: 89bio Q2 Earnings
89bio ETNB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 89bio missed estimated earnings by 14.95%, reporting an EPS of $-1.23 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Aris Water Solutions: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aris Water Solutions ARIS. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 per share. On Tuesday, Aris Water Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Paysafe Shares Slide On Dismal Guidance; Beats On Q2 Revenue Aided By Payment Volume Growth
Paysafe Limited PSFE reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 1% year-on-year to $378.9 million, beating the consensus of $375.5 million. Total Payment Volume of $33.4 billion increased 3% Y/Y. Segments: US Acquiring revenue rose 13.7% Y/Y to $187.2 million, eCash revenue declined 7.9% Y/Y to $95.7 million, Digital Wallets...
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Expert Ratings for HP
HP HPQ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for HP. The company has an average price target of $35.86 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $30.00.
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
APA APA - P/E: 3.74. California Resources has been featured as a value stock. California Resources's Q2 EPS sits at $1.13, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.54%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.53%.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 per share. On Tuesday, CorEnergy Infr Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Here's Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Getting Hammered
Marqeta Inc MQ shares are trading lower by 17.96% to $9.06 Thursday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. Marqeta reported quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents. by 20 percent. The company also reported quarterly sales of $187.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $179.84 million by 4%.
