Lincoln, NE

unothegateway.com

Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation

The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

TeamMates Mentoring Program receives funding for 3 years

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thirty years ago, former Husker Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started TeamMates Mentoring Program to provide rural students with an extra tutor, mentor, and friend, all wrapped into one. What began as just 22 mentors and mentees, has grown exponentially, offering mentorship in more than 100 Nebraska communities. The program was also recently given an extra financial boost.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPS announces schedule changes for Robinson Elementary students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Monday several changes to student schedules for Robinson Elementary Families due to a delay in opening. The school’s first day will be on Aug. 29. According to the school’s principal, Jeff Vercellino, the school day will be extended 17 minutes, and Robinson students will not have an early release for the first week of school.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
kzum.org

KZUM News – 08.06.2022

Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

KLIN Wins Three Awards at State Convention; Gold for Severe Weather Coverage

KLIN Radio grabbed three awards Wednesday night from the annual convention for the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. The Pinnacle Awards program was established in 1958 to recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations. KLIN earned Gold for Spot Weather. The entry...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away

Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Cornhuskers' Schedule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are about to embark on year five under head coach Scott Frost, and once again the Huskers are looking to clear the final hurdles to a return to the postseason bowl fun. Nebraska has gone an unfathomable five consecutive seasons without playing in a postseason bowl game, and Nebraska fans are thirsty for some postseason fun. Could this be the year Nebraska returns to the bowl season?
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
DAVID CITY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Eight Elk Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Depredation Season

LINCOLN – Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel, and Garden counties. Commission wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin deemed the month a...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

LPD Crime Analyst Receives Mayor’s Award Of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Monday presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for June 2022 to Crime Analyst Marie Mathine of the Lincoln Police Department. Mathine was nominated by the Crime Analysis Manager Jeff Peterson for her work to track catalytic converter thefts. After noticing a spike in converter thefts in 2019, Mathine created a spreadsheet to help officers identify the patterns, perform predictive analysis and map trends occurring in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE

