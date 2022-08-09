Read full article on original website
Ash's Original Actor Is Returning To Pokemon, But Not How You'd Expect
If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, it's likely that "Pokémon" was a big part of your childhood. The Japanese media franchise based around battling monsters and the Pokémon trainers that befriended them was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, spawning television shows, video games, and card collections — among other properties — that touched virtually every part of the globe. At the center of this was Ash Ketchum, the main character of the original "Pokémon" anime series.
Breaking Bad's Creator Reveals Failed Video Game Attempts
Fans of the hit series "Breaking Bad" may have wondered what it would be like to drop into the fictional version of Albuquerque, New Mexico and live the experiences of Walter White. Leading a double life, cooking and selling illegal drugs, building a criminal empire, and disposing of rivals all seem like a perfect premise for a video game. As it turns out, the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan, had the same idea. Sadly, nothing ever came of it but that doesn't mean he didn't give it a shot.
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Zeon
Nintendo has plenty of popular first-party exclusives – just look at "Mario," "Zelda," and "Pokemon." However, another major franchise has done well for the company, and that's the RPG series "Xenoblade Chronicles." "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" earned praise from critics, and its diverse cast of characters contributed to that success.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
Final Fantasy 14: What Is The Market Board And How Do You Use It?
Despite being a huge flop when it first launched in 2010, "Final Fantasy 14" became one of the most successful MMOs on the market after its revival in 2013. Even years after its release, "Final Fantasy 14" is still worth playing due to its impressive worldbuilding, story, and multiplayer mechanics. On top of that, the game boasts a massive amount of content that could give players hundreds to over a thousand hours worth of play time (via HowLongToBeat). But jumping in can be a little daunting, especially when it comes to the in-game economy.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
Sea Of Stars - What We Know So Far
When Sabotage Studio's "The Messenger" released and was offered as an Epic Games Store freebie only a few months later, it quickly found favor with critics and fans alike. Sabotage drew inspiration from the old-school, side-scrolling "Ninja Gaiden" titles and opted for a different kind of shinobi video game. "The Messenger" fearlessly tread new ground by incorporating modern systems and a healthy dose of humor to compliment its retro feel. Now, Sabotage Studio is hard at work on its next title, "Sea of Stars."
How The Sega Genesis Struggled To Be Sold In Some Major Stores
There have been a lot of rivalries between gaming console manufacturers throughout the years, but few can match the battle that took place between the Sega Genesis and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in the early 90s. Before the Genesis was released, Nintendo was viewed as the undisputed king of home gaming. It surpassed Atari in 1984 and went on to dwarf all competition for years. The Sega Genesis was the first console to offer the Mario platform any real competition, but it had to get pretty creative with some of its tactics. The Genesis had a two year headstart on the SNES, giving Sega a foothold in the market before Nintendo had a chance to cross the 16-bit threshold. Then there was the fact that the Genesis had the superior processing power of the two, allowing Sega to make games like "Sonic the Hedgehog" which relied on rapidly generated screens in order to facilitate fast-paced gameplay (via History-Computer). This gave Sega something Nintendo didn't have, and an angle from which it could market its console as the superior option. The other thing Sega did was unleash a campaign of aggressive ads that directly challenged the SNES, criticizing it for being slower and more expensive while also playing up the Genesis as a counter-culture alternative to Nintendo's family-friendly brand. While both of these tactics did wonders for the Genesis' popularity among gamers, there was a time when Sega had trouble even getting the console into stores.
How Does MultiVersus' Character Rotation Work?
Though still only in its Open Beta, "MultiVersus" has taken the world by storm. Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play platform fighter features characters like Shaggy, Batman, and LeBron James duking it out in 1v1, 2v2, or four-player free-for-all matches. Despite the title's success and notoriety, fans recently learned the disappointing news that Season 1 of "MultiVersus" is delayed. While much of "MultiVersus" might feel familiar to anyone who has played a "Super Smash Bros." game, there are a few major details that separate the two platform fighters.
Splatoon 3's Table Turf Battle Explained
"Splatoon 3," the newest installment in one of Nintendo's only competitive online multiplayer series, is splashing onto shelves on September 9. In "Splatoon," a team of four players is tasked with painting a map's surface using various weapons and abilities, all while battling against an opposing team with the same goal. The team with the most paint coverage when the timer runs out wins (via splatoon.fandom).
Everything We Learned From August's Pokemon Presents
There is no shortage of content when it comes to the "Pokémon" franchise. Throughout the media giant's history, fans have been treated to an assortment of content, ranging from television shows, to card collections, events, and of course video games. With such a broad range of news to share, the "Pokémon" franchise is worthy of its own big event akin to other events such as E3 or PlayStation's State of Play. This is achieved periodically with the "Pokémon Presents" stream, a one-stop shop for any and all important news regarding the future of the franchise.
Games To Play If You Can't Get Enough Of Stray
Since its release in July of 2022, "Stray" has taken the world by storm and become a hit with critics. The game, developed by BlueTwelve Studio and released on PlayStation and PC, sees players take control of a cute stray cat with their drone companion. Set in a cyberpunk world filled with robotic creatures, the cat and its new helper B-12 have to traverse through the city while avoiding monstrous zurks and security bots.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Unlock The Palace Of The Dead
Once one of Square Enix's biggest flops, "Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn" now offers a mind-boggling amount of content. The main story alone, at four expansions and counting, runs over 200 hours to complete (per Inverse), yet doesn't even scratch the surface of all the non-mandatory side pursuits players can delve into.
What Is Rollback Netcode And Why Is It Important For Online Fighting Games?
The Evolution Championship Series (Evo), made a glorious return in August 2022. After being canceled in 2020 and replaced with an online-only event for that year and in 2021, the fighting games tournament made its reappearance as a major, in-person event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. This marked the first in-person Evo since it was taken over by Sony, and it featured some big changes and announcements. The new brawler "Multiversus," currently in open beta and looking good, replaced "Smash Bros." in the games lineup. Fans of the "Dragon Ball Z" franchise and "Dragon Ball FighterZ" – often ranked as the best "Dragon Ball Z" game ever – also received big news.
The Monkey Island Easter Egg You Missed In Hitman 3
Though "Hitman 3" had a rough launch, it still left a positive impression with critics. After developer and publisher IO Interactive got past the initial bumps in the road, it turned its focus to making more content for players to enjoy. The post-launch roadmap featured a wealth of "Hitman 3" – Year 2 plans, including the addition of the Ambrose Island location.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Beat The Mysterious Enemy Boss
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3" is here and it has everything fans want in a modern JRPG experience. Some critics have found the dialogue to be a bit clunky in places, but most have unanimously agreed that the combat and exploration on offer in the war-torn world of Aionios make for an incredibly powerful gaming experience. Players get to take control of a cast of six playable characters from the two rival countries of Keves and Agnus as this motley group of Attackers, Defenders and Healers must band together in an effort to save both nations from their true enemy.
Fall Guys: How To Get Fatal Fury's Terry And Mai Skins
When released in 2020, the platform battle royale "Fall Guys" was a record-breaking smash hit. However, "Fall Guys" recently became even more popular after it was made free-to-play following its purchase by video game giant Epic Games. And like Epic Games' flagship title "Fortnite," since its acquisition "Fall Guys" has...
