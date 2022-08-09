There have been a lot of rivalries between gaming console manufacturers throughout the years, but few can match the battle that took place between the Sega Genesis and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in the early 90s. Before the Genesis was released, Nintendo was viewed as the undisputed king of home gaming. It surpassed Atari in 1984 and went on to dwarf all competition for years. The Sega Genesis was the first console to offer the Mario platform any real competition, but it had to get pretty creative with some of its tactics. The Genesis had a two year headstart on the SNES, giving Sega a foothold in the market before Nintendo had a chance to cross the 16-bit threshold. Then there was the fact that the Genesis had the superior processing power of the two, allowing Sega to make games like "Sonic the Hedgehog" which relied on rapidly generated screens in order to facilitate fast-paced gameplay (via History-Computer). This gave Sega something Nintendo didn't have, and an angle from which it could market its console as the superior option. The other thing Sega did was unleash a campaign of aggressive ads that directly challenged the SNES, criticizing it for being slower and more expensive while also playing up the Genesis as a counter-culture alternative to Nintendo's family-friendly brand. While both of these tactics did wonders for the Genesis' popularity among gamers, there was a time when Sega had trouble even getting the console into stores.

