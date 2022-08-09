Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
mymcmedia.org
Takoma-East Silver Spring Community Action Center Relocates
The Takoma-East Silver Spring (TESS) Community Action Center has relocated to 8703 Flower Ave. The center was previously located at 8513 Piney Branch Road for 50 years. County Executive Marc Elrich attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location last week and congratulated TESS for their new building. “I...
Back to School News for Prince William County
Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
alxnow.com
Free haircuts and school supplies for kids in Alexandria on Sunday
As local kids prepare to head back to school, Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue and ARHA is hosting their annual School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe Street) on Sunday, Aug. 14. The...
DC dance academy awarded $1M in Community Project Funding
A D.C. dance academy was awarded $1 million through a recent House Appropriation Bill secured by Del. Elenor Holmes Norton (D-DC) Tuesday. The $1 million is a portion of the $21 million Norton secured for Community Project Funding for worthy organizations in D.C. According to a press release, the Dance...
WJLA
SEE IT| These 5 Virginia districts welcomed back students for first day of school
WASHINGTON (7News) — Wednesday is a big day! It's the first day of the 2022-23 school year for multiple school districts across the DMV. Students in the following districts will be back in the classrooms:. This year's back-to-school feeling will be a lot more normal Wednesday for the more...
Mobile vaccine clinic offers necessary vaccines for DC students
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With around 20 days until the first day of school in Washington, D.C., parents are prepping to send their kids back to the classroom. But what if your kids aren’t up to date on their vaccine requirements? With the first day of school right around the corner, parents and kids […]
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
mymcmedia.org
Registration for Fall Recreation Programs Begins Aug. 15
Montgomery County Recreation will begin registration for its fall programs and activities on Aug. 15. Along with that, the department launched a “Build Your Own Guide” tool online. Residents can build their own guide based on their interests using the guide tool on mocoguide.com. The steps are as follows:
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Seeks 157 More Full-Time Teachers
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has 246 full-time teacher openings as of Monday morning, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight shared during a media briefing. She said that number was 396 on July 20. 89 candidates are likely to be hired, which means the school system essentially needs 157 more full-time teachers.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 9, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Aug. 9, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Food Distribution: 13 Firstfield Road in Gaithersburg from 2 to 3 p.m. Also, 14500 Layhill Road in Silver Spring from 3 to 6 p.m. Registration required. And, 10700 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring ID and two bags, only for walk-ins. The UpCounty Hub food distribution at Germantown Elementary School at 19110 Liberty Mill Road from 2 to 3 p.m.
Police asking for public's help identifying 3 suspects in Watch Pocket store burglary in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused of burglary at a Watch Pocket store in Silver Spring. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the store, located on Colesville Road, around 4:30 a.m. on July 17 after a report of the incident.
mymcmedia.org
Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Burglary
The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is searching for three people believed to be responsible for a burglary in Silver Spring, per a press release. The crime occurred on July 17, around 3:30 a.m., on the 10100 block of Colesville Road. MCPD has released a surveillance video of the crime...
mymcmedia.org
Police: Antisemitic Writing Painted At Bethesda Trolley Trail
Montgomery County Police officers are investigating an incident of hate vandalism at the Bethesda Trolley Trail near Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road in Bethesda. Police were contacted about the graffiti that covered parts of a wall Sunday morning at 6:46 a.m. They described what they found as “anti-semitic writing in areas of the trail.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Man injured after being ‘struck with unknown object’ in downtown Silver Spring
A man was injured after being struck with an “unknown object” in downtown Silver Spring Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. Officers were called to the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 9:30 p.m. for the report of an assault, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote Wednesday in an email to Bethesda Beat. Durham said the victim was struck with an “unknown object,” but did not have additional details.
fox5dc.com
Security resident arrested for bringing gun to Prince William County school
DUMFRIES, Va. - A security resident for Prince William County Schools is facing charges for bringing a weapon to an elementary school, according to police. Prince William County Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to Covington Harper Elementary School located at 2500 River Heritage Boulevard in Dumfries, Virginia to investigate a weapon found on school property.
Local Families Will Need To Apply For Free School Meals Again This Year
Families throughout the D.C. region whose children qualify for the federal free and reduced price meals program will once again have to apply to receive the benefit, with federal pandemic support for free meals for every student in school elapsing this fall. Congress has not renewed funding for the pandemic...
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
hyattsvillewire.com
New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville
More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
Church in Prince George’s County hosts 8th Annual Backpack Blessings school drive
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — As always, you can expect a lot of school supply drives in August as students get ready to go back to school, but this year inflation is driving prices up. A church in Prince George’s County gave away free backpacks and school supplies to relieve some pressure off parents. […]
fox5dc.com
Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.
