Takoma Park, MD

mymcmedia.org

Takoma-East Silver Spring Community Action Center Relocates

The Takoma-East Silver Spring (TESS) Community Action Center has relocated to 8703 Flower Ave. The center was previously located at 8513 Piney Branch Road for 50 years. County Executive Marc Elrich attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location last week and congratulated TESS for their new building. “I...
SILVER SPRING, MD
PWLiving

Back to School News for Prince William County

Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Free haircuts and school supplies for kids in Alexandria on Sunday

As local kids prepare to head back to school, Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue and ARHA is hosting their annual School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe Street) on Sunday, Aug. 14. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

DC dance academy awarded $1M in Community Project Funding

A D.C. dance academy was awarded $1 million through a recent House Appropriation Bill secured by Del. Elenor Holmes Norton (D-DC) Tuesday. The $1 million is a portion of the $21 million Norton secured for Community Project Funding for worthy organizations in D.C. According to a press release, the Dance...
WASHINGTON, DC
Takoma Park, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Society
Takoma Park, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Government
City
Takoma Park, MD
Local
Maryland Education
mymcmedia.org

Registration for Fall Recreation Programs Begins Aug. 15

Montgomery County Recreation will begin registration for its fall programs and activities on Aug. 15. Along with that, the department launched a “Build Your Own Guide” tool online. Residents can build their own guide based on their interests using the guide tool on mocoguide.com. The steps are as follows:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Seeks 157 More Full-Time Teachers

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has 246 full-time teacher openings as of Monday morning, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight shared during a media briefing. She said that number was 396 on July 20. 89 candidates are likely to be hired, which means the school system essentially needs 157 more full-time teachers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 9, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 9, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Food Distribution: 13 Firstfield Road in Gaithersburg from 2 to 3 p.m. Also, 14500 Layhill Road in Silver Spring from 3 to 6 p.m. Registration required. And, 10700 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring ID and two bags, only for walk-ins. The UpCounty Hub food distribution at Germantown Elementary School at 19110 Liberty Mill Road from 2 to 3 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Burglary

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is searching for three people believed to be responsible for a burglary in Silver Spring, per a press release. The crime occurred on July 17, around 3:30 a.m., on the 10100 block of Colesville Road. MCPD has released a surveillance video of the crime...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police: Antisemitic Writing Painted At Bethesda Trolley Trail

Montgomery County Police officers are investigating an incident of hate vandalism at the Bethesda Trolley Trail near Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road in Bethesda. Police were contacted about the graffiti that covered parts of a wall Sunday morning at 6:46 a.m. They described what they found as “anti-semitic writing in areas of the trail.”
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Man injured after being ‘struck with unknown object’ in downtown Silver Spring

A man was injured after being struck with an “unknown object” in downtown Silver Spring Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. Officers were called to the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 9:30 p.m. for the report of an assault, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote Wednesday in an email to Bethesda Beat. Durham said the victim was struck with an “unknown object,” but did not have additional details.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Security resident arrested for bringing gun to Prince William County school

DUMFRIES, Va. - A security resident for Prince William County Schools is facing charges for bringing a weapon to an elementary school, according to police. Prince William County Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to Covington Harper Elementary School located at 2500 River Heritage Boulevard in Dumfries, Virginia to investigate a weapon found on school property.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
hyattsvillewire.com

New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville

More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

