Tayo Adaramola set for Coventry debut on Burton away day for Bristol City clash

Tayo Adaramola could make his Coventry debut in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Bristol City in Burton.

The Crystal Palace loanee missed the opening weekend’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland but could now be ready to feature for the Sky Blues.

Coventry will host City at Burton’s Pirelli Stadium due to continued pitch problems at their home ground.

Owners Wasps have vowed to sort out the Coventry Building Society Arena pitch concerns that saw Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Rotherham postponed.

Matty James will be a doubt for Bristol City, having missed Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat by Sunderland.

The midfielder picked up a calf problem in the warm-up ahead of the Sunderland loss, and will need a late check before the Coventry clash.

Han-Noah Massengo could continue to deputise.

Bristol boss Nigel Pearson has been left frustrated by the venue switch, with travel changes having caused issues for the club.

