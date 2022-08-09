ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

92 Moose

Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location

Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
WESTBROOK, ME
94.9 HOM

There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine

A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
ACTON, ME
94.3 WCYY

Here’s Why Gifford’s Ice Cream Stand in Auburn, Maine, Closed

In a surprise announcement on their Facebook page Monday, Gifford's Ice Cream announced that their ice cream stand on Minot Avenue in Auburn is now closed for the season. The first Gifford's Ice Cream stand in Maine opened in 1980 in Skowhegan and was followed by a stand in Farmington in 1982, Bangor in 1987, Waterville in 1991 and the Auburn ice cream stand in 2006. They've all been a huge success, so it's especially surprising that the Auburn stand is closing early for the season.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

17 years in, divers continue removing milfoil by hand in Sebago Lake region

NAPLES, Maine — Milfoil species are incredibly invasive plants that thrive and spread in shallow water, choking out surrounding plant life. Variable leaf milfoil has been trying to expand in the Sebago Lake region since the 1970s. Since 2005, the Maine-based nonprofit Lakes Environmental Association has been fighting back in the Songo River — one of Maine's busiest inland waterways.
SEBAGO, ME
94.9 HOM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country

There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
MAINE STATE
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
MAINE STATE

