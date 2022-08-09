Read full article on original website
John Clements, Sr. (1929-2022)
John B. Clements, Sr., 93, of Pioneer passed away at his home Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Orthell and Jessie P. (Chrisman) Clements. John graduated from Pioneer High School in 1946. He proudly served in the United States Navy Seabee’s...
Valerie Hagelberger (1958-2022)
Valerie J. Hagelberger, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan surrounded by her loving family. Val cherished spending time with her kids and grandkids, and caring for their dog, Brody. Valerie was born on April 1, 1958,...
John Opdycke (1951-2022)
John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a...
WNHO “TV26″ Television Merging With The West Ohio Sports Network
WNHO Television, known as “TV26” in Northwest Ohio has announced their plans to merge with the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) based in Lima, Ohio. The merger formally took place on August 1st , 2022. Viewers of the former WNHO are now viewing the West Ohio Sports Network that is a fulltime local sports station owned and operated by ACTS 44 in Lima.
Tami Richmond (1958-2022)
Tami Lynn Richmond, age 64, of Montpelier, moved on to her next life with the Lord on August 7, 2022. She was born in Montpelier on February 28, 1958 to Tom and Alice (Anders) Watts. She attended Montpelier schools and graduated in 1976. She went on to study at Northwest...
Hilltop FFA Member Julia Schuurman Named Finalist At Agriscience Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Aug. 1, 2022) – More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair. Julia Schuurman of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter...
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Chris & Mary Thaman Scholarship
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Congratulations to Ali DuBois on receiving the Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. This annual scholarship is awarded to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Mary Thaman (left) presenting this scholarship to Ali DuBois (right) who is attending The University of Toledo. Upon her college graduation with a degree in biology, she plans to attend optometry school to become an eye doctor. Congratulations Ali!
Eveta “Eva” Gonzalez (1947-2022)
Eveta G. “Eva” Gonzalez, age 75 of Fayette, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice House in Sylvania. She was born in Denmark, Arkansas on April 28, 1947, to the late Matias and Tomasa (Olivares) Garcia. On May 15, 1965, she married Francisco G. Gonzalez, Sr. in Delta, and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2005.
Edwin Andrews
Edwin H. Andrews passed away with family members by his side at the age of 66 on the morning of August 1, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sylvania, Ohio. Son of Arnold “Andy” Andrews and Joan McKee Andrews. Ed attended Wauseon Schools and enjoyed playing sports...
August News For Fulton County Senior Center
The suggested meal donation has increased slightly to $3.00 per meal for home delivery and congregate meals. Meal donations have remained the same for the past seven years. A recent survey of our participating seniors showed a large amount of support for this small increase. We greatly appreciate donations as they help us continue to provide you with quality meals and services.
Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)
Hilltop High School (West Unity, Ohio) held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Cadet Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)
Edgerton High School held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Bulldog Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday
NSCC Recognizes Four Practical Nursing Graduates
NURSING GRADS … Northwest State Community College recently recognized four Practical Nursing (PN) graduates in a ceremony held recently at the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. Additional information on the Northwest State healthcare programs is available at https://northweststate.edu/nursing-allied-health-home, or by calling NSCC admissions at 419.267.1320.
Power In The Purse Makes Donation To Bryan Inclusive Playground
At its third quarter meeting, Power in the Purse contributed $6,375 to the Bryan Inclusive Playground. The playground will be built at the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School in Bryan with a planned opening in the spring of 2024. Paula Kline, Bryan Parks and Rec board member and...
Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In
A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Letter Of Resignation Submitted By Board Member
AGENDA … Board members discuss items coming up on the agenda for the meeting that took place on August 8th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, August 8th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of A... PLEASE...
Delta Community Enjoys Dancin’ In The Streets
LIVE … The Forrest Family Band kicked off the Dancin’ In The Street Fest with some country music hits. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) After a few years off, Delta Dancin’ in the Streets has come back to the community. On Saturday, August 6, beginning at 4:...
