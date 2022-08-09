ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Trial on hold in lawsuit between Grand Island Public School and its teachers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A settlement may be coming in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Industrial Relations (CIR) in Lincoln. A CIR spokesperson told our news partners at KSNB Wednesday that a scheduled trial had been postponed, although a reason wasn't given.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Joshua M. Neemann, 37, formerly Nebr. City

Joshua M. Neemann was born on March 19, 1985 in Omaha, NE and passed away on August 7, 2022 in Omaha. Josh was preceded in death by his dad Steve Neemann, grandparents: Jr. and LeAnn Wurtele and Merlin and Phyllis Neemann and uncle Ken Teten. Josh is survived by his...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hot Topics announced for Wednesday

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., announces “What’s New in the Local Schools for 2022 - 23” as the topics for the Wednesday, August 10, Hot Topics discussion. Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Mark...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD seeing more and more mental health calls

Last year, on average, once every 2 hours Omaha police were sent to a call involving someone with mental health issues, several thousand calls in all. And on half those calls police were joined by one of seven so-called co-responders, mental health professionals. According to police, those experts were initially...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Largest construction project in Peru State history

PERU – The largest construction project in the history of Nebraska’s First College, both in terms of square footage and investment, has been announced. Termed “Project ROAR” - Renewed Opportunities for Activity and Recreation - the five-building project will add more than 104,000 square feet of indoor space to the campus.
PERU, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Honeywell committee leads donation drive for school supplies

NEBRASKA CITY – The Inclusion and Diversity Committee at Honeywell exceeded expectations Monday with a donation of school supplies to Nebraska City Public Schools. Committee members delivered the supplies to the central office and Superintendent Mark Fritch. Fritch: “I received the e-mail and I was like 'oh, like Carla...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
BENNINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

2022 Nemaha County fair scheduled Aug. 13-17

AUBURN – The 2022 Nemaha County Fair features 4-H shooting events, livestock and parade. The fair parade is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with a rain date on Tuesday. Saturday, Aug. 13. 9 a.m. – 4-H archery. Sunday, Aug. 14. 8 a.m. - 4-H horse...
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly

OMAHA, Neb. -- The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man, who is charged with killing a man in Lincoln in February of 2021 is underway. Rush is facing a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors said Rush killed 33-year-old James Shekie during an attempted robbery. Rush's attorneys maintain that Rush...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ritchheart named to Otoe County court

LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Several MacBooks stolen from LPS

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Several laptops were stolen from the new Northwest High School in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were dispatched, along with the Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to a report of a grass fire near northwest 38th and W Webster. LPD said that officers who arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigates alleged knife incident at Oak Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating an incident at Oak Lake on Tuesday. Officials said around 7:15 p.m., officers along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. According to the report, officials made contact with the 26-year-old male who reported jumping into...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Truck reportedly stolen overnight in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fully loaded box truck was reported stolen to the Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday morning. LPD said police were sent to Schaefer's Appliance, 601 N 66th, for a report of a burglary at 9:16 a.m. Officers said they talked to the employees who told them a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Deputies bring pursuit to an end in Auburn

FALLS CITY – Richardson and Nemaha county deputies brought a pursuit that started in Kansas to an end in Auburn. A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office press release says deputies engaged in a pursuit at the state line as Terrance Dowd fled Kansas authorities. The press release says the...
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two vehicles allegedly vandalized in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two different victims reported their cars were vandalized on Monday in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a vandalism at 4:00 p.m. at Holmes Lake Park north shore. Officers said the 70-year-old victim reported parking at the north shore near the restrooms between...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag, due to a technicality. Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said the group let Lincoln vote and submitted over 11,000 signatures seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the general election ballot in November.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Arrests made in connection to Saturday night homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department and the Homicide Unit arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night. OPD said 21-year-old Jordan Humphrey, 18-year-old Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, and 19-year-old Alicia Granneman were all charged in connection to the homicide of 18-year-old Dayton Wenz. The report said...
OMAHA, NE

