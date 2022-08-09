ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Newtown community relieved after drug arrests

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a group of men were arrested this week and charged with selling drugs from a parking lot in Newtown, residents in the community are breathing a sigh of relief. “It’s a real problem and people just need to know how to solve issues,” said Valerie...
WGAU

Deputies: 6 pounds of meth, 400 fentanyl pills found during Florida drug raid

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in southwestern Florida said they took pounds of drugs off the streets during a recent bust that landed two people behind bars. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies found approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of oxycodone, 27 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and 447 suspected fentanyl pills during a drug bust in a Port Charlotte home.
Mysuncoast.com

Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Fowl play

9:16 a.m., 1200 Block of North Washington Boulevard. A woman whose car was repossessed is alleged to have retaliated by damaging vehicles at the car lot that reclaimed the car for nonpayment. Police responded to the used car lot to investigate damage to multiple vehicles, which included two broken windshields and 37 slashed tires, totaling approximately $11,300. Two owners of the lot told police they believed the person responsible had threatened previously to damage vehicles and reached a civil settlement when vehicles were in fact damaged. The suspect's car was repossessed on July 25.
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Newtown#Drug Trafficking#Guns#Explosives
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man sentenced to 12 years for child molestation

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced on charges relating to sexually abusing a child. According to the State Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Ethan Sewell was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison for lewd and lascivious molestation on Wednesday. Sewell was also sentenced to 15 years of...
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
