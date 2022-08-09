Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Newtown community relieved after drug arrests
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a group of men were arrested this week and charged with selling drugs from a parking lot in Newtown, residents in the community are breathing a sigh of relief. “It’s a real problem and people just need to know how to solve issues,” said Valerie...
Deputies: 6 pounds of meth, 400 fentanyl pills found during Florida drug raid
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in southwestern Florida said they took pounds of drugs off the streets during a recent bust that landed two people behind bars. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies found approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of oxycodone, 27 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and 447 suspected fentanyl pills during a drug bust in a Port Charlotte home.
‘Meth is legal now,’ St. Pete man tells police before arrest
A transient St. Petersburg man had no luck convincing police that meth was legal after he was caught trying to light a glass pipe in an alleyway, according to arrest documents.
Mysuncoast.com
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...
All Methed Up: Florida Man And Woman Busted with 6 Lbs Of Meth, Trafficking Fentanyl
A Florida man and woman are behind bars after deputies execute a search warrant and discover 6 pounds of Methamphetamine among a plethora of Fentanyl. According to investigators, on Tuesday morning the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Charlotte County
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
Police say an argument between the two escalated into meat slinging.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Fowl play
9:16 a.m., 1200 Block of North Washington Boulevard. A woman whose car was repossessed is alleged to have retaliated by damaging vehicles at the car lot that reclaimed the car for nonpayment. Police responded to the used car lot to investigate damage to multiple vehicles, which included two broken windshields and 37 slashed tires, totaling approximately $11,300. Two owners of the lot told police they believed the person responsible had threatened previously to damage vehicles and reached a civil settlement when vehicles were in fact damaged. The suspect's car was repossessed on July 25.
Carrollwood Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Longworth, in connection with the bank robbery that took place Monday, August 8, 2022, at the TD Bank located at 10821 N Dale Mabry Highway. Longworth faces one count of Robbery with a Firearm.
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Man killed in Sebring apartment shooting, police say
A man was killed Monday morning after a shooting in Sebring, according to police.
‘Rest easy’: Bradenton police announce death of K9 Riggs
Members of the Bradenton Police Department are mourning the loss of a former police K9 who recently passed away, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man sentenced to 12 years for child molestation
A Cape Coral man has been sentenced on charges relating to sexually abusing a child. According to the State Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Ethan Sewell was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison for lewd and lascivious molestation on Wednesday. Sewell was also sentenced to 15 years of...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies looking for a driver who may know about a theft in Englewood
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a driver who may have information about a theft in Englewood. The sheriff’s office says it is seeking the person driving the red truck in the above photo that was towing a trailer with lawn mowers. Deputies say...
Deadly hit-and-run crash remains unsolved 8 years later
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened eight years ago.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
Man uses ‘speed and fear’ to rob TD Bank, Hillsborough deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery at a local bank on Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
98online.com
Drug Suspect Caught In Act Assured Cops That, “Meth Is Legal Now”
That is what Enzo Zabala-Cardozo, 31, “advised” Florida cops who caught him, glass pipe at his lips, attempting to light up early yesterday in a St. Petersburg alleyway, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon spotting police, Zabala-Cardozo began walking away, but not before declaring that, “Meth is legal...
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
