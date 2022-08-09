ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, PA

Man arrested for stealing $3,600 worth of items from Troy garage

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dd1dz_0hAVrzFX00

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a man for stealing over $3,600 worth of items from a couple’s home in Troy last month.

Arthur Everly, 42, was arrested by the Troy Borough Police Department on July 20 in connection to the theft. According to the criminal complaint filed against Everly, police responded to a call about the incident at a home in the 300 block of Elmira St.

Athens man charged with child pornography, sexual assault of a minor

The couple who owned the home said Everly entered their garage on July 3 and stole several items worth a total of $3,685. These included tools, a pellet gun, a bowling ball, an arc welder, a car stereo, a subwoofer, a toolbox, an electronic tablet, parts of a shop vacuum, and a Nike bag.

According to the affidavit, Everly knew the victims, and surveillance video showed him breaking a window to get into the garage and trying to break a wall inside.

Everly was charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Mischief, and Driving with a Suspended License.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Purse thief caught on surveillance video at Weis Market

Williamsport, Pa. — Officer Brian Yoas knew the exact time to view surveillance video of the Weis Parking lot as he investigated the theft of a purse on July 8. He watched video provided by the Weis Market on Lycoming Creek Road that allegedly showed Ashely Marie Mitchell take a purse that was accidently left behind in a shopping cart. The 30-year-old Williamsport resident admitted to officers she took cash...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Burglary in Enfield leaves 1 in custody, 1 still at large

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody and another is still on the loose after a burglary in Enfield Wednesday afternoon surprised one homeowner. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield at 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported burglary […]
NEWFIELD, NY
WBRE

Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road is shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd and Church Streets where police say they shot and killed a wanted man while trying to arrest him. Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News that members of the United States Marshals […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away

Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Troy, PA
City
Home, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wanted for stalking charged with harassing DA's office

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A New York man who was wanted on an arrest warrant repeatedly called the district attorney's office and left foul-mouthed sexual messages for staff, police say. Harold Nazario, 39, is now charged with obstructing a government agency and harassment. Previous charges filed against him, which triggered the arrest warrant, include stalking, harassment, and terroristic threats. According to police: ...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
FL Radio Group

Patient Jumps Out of Ambulance, Later Caught on Hospital Roof

Details have been released about a bizarre situation that happened last weekend at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira. According to Elmira Police, a man jumped out of the back of an ambulance that was transporting him to the hospital. The man ran into the hospital and hid from officers and hospital staff before he pulled an alarm in a stairwell. A sprinkler system was then activated, which caused water seepage on various floors below. The man was eventually taken into custody on the hospital’s rooftop and transported to another hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: August 1 to 7

During the week of Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, the Owego Police Department had 108 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 15 traffic tickets. Christopher L. Losinger of Corning was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled...
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmira St Athens#Nike#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

PSP: Drug deal leads to mans death in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police reveal new information about a Carbondale shooting that occurred Monday night that they say left one man dead after a drug deal went wrong. According to Pennsylvania State Poice (PSP), around 11:30 p.m. police were called for gunshots heard from a parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale. Once arriving […]
CARBONDALE, PA
whcuradio.com

Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing rabbit from Horseheads flower shop

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a rabbit and other property from Turks Produce and Flower Market earlier this summer, according to court documents. David Cardone was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 in connection to the theft, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy