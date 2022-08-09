Read full article on original website
John Opdycke (1951-2022)
John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a...
John Clements, Sr. (1929-2022)
John B. Clements, Sr., 93, of Pioneer passed away at his home Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Orthell and Jessie P. (Chrisman) Clements. John graduated from Pioneer High School in 1946. He proudly served in the United States Navy Seabee’s...
Eveta “Eva” Gonzalez (1947-2022)
Eveta G. “Eva” Gonzalez, age 75 of Fayette, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice House in Sylvania. She was born in Denmark, Arkansas on April 28, 1947, to the late Matias and Tomasa (Olivares) Garcia. On May 15, 1965, she married Francisco G. Gonzalez, Sr. in Delta, and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2005.
Gemma Thompson (2019-2022)
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious Gemma Ann Thompson, age 3. Gemma is the beautiful daughter of Haven Lee Trucks and Michael Anthony Thompson. She was born on February 6th, 2019 in Wauseon and although her time here was short...
Holy Family Radio has a new home
GLANDORF — After 12 years of broadcasting near a radio tower just north of New Cleveland, the Holy Family Radio station now has a permanent residence at the Glandorf Parish Center. The station celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday afternoon on the 12-year anniversary of its going on the air.
Hilltop FFA Member Julia Schuurman Named Finalist At Agriscience Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Aug. 1, 2022) – More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair. Julia Schuurman of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter...
August News For Fulton County Senior Center
The suggested meal donation has increased slightly to $3.00 per meal for home delivery and congregate meals. Meal donations have remained the same for the past seven years. A recent survey of our participating seniors showed a large amount of support for this small increase. We greatly appreciate donations as they help us continue to provide you with quality meals and services.
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Chris & Mary Thaman Scholarship
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Congratulations to Ali DuBois on receiving the Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. This annual scholarship is awarded to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Mary Thaman (left) presenting this scholarship to Ali DuBois (right) who is attending The University of Toledo. Upon her college graduation with a degree in biology, she plans to attend optometry school to become an eye doctor. Congratulations Ali!
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
Power In The Purse Makes Donation To Bryan Inclusive Playground
At its third quarter meeting, Power in the Purse contributed $6,375 to the Bryan Inclusive Playground. The playground will be built at the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School in Bryan with a planned opening in the spring of 2024. Paula Kline, Bryan Parks and Rec board member and...
Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)
Hilltop High School (West Unity, Ohio) held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Cadet Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Dakota “Kota” Bauer (1997-2022)
Dakota “Kota” D. Bauer, age 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home. Kota was a 2016 graduate of Bryan High School and 4 County Career Center where he studied Ag Diesel. He enjoyed hunting, collecting coins and tinkering in the shop with his grandfather.
Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)
Edgerton High School held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Bulldog Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
The Village Reporter
Latest Posts: — The annual Henry County Fair is scheduled to take place August 11th – 18th. Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making promotion within both the print edition and online possible. Come out for a great family gathering!
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
Delta Community Enjoys Dancin’ In The Streets
LIVE … The Forrest Family Band kicked off the Dancin’ In The Street Fest with some country music hits. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) After a few years off, Delta Dancin’ in the Streets has come back to the community. On Saturday, August 6, beginning at 4:...
Williams County Library News
Back To School Kick-Off Cookout At Stryker Branch Library. Back to school night can be stressful. Save yourself some work by stopping for dinner at the Stryker Branch Library’s annual “Back to School Kick-Off Cookout”, before or after visiting Stryker School’s Open House. Organized by the...
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday
Alvordton Plow Days Set For Saturday
The annual Alvordton Plow Days is scheduled to take place this Friday and Saturday. Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making promotion within both the print edition and online possible. Come out for a great family gathering!
