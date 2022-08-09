ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Medical News Today

'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers

An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
CANCER
#Linus Ovarian Cancer#Linus Endometrial Cancer#Ultrasound#Endometrial Hyperplasia#Diseases#General Health
healio.com

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia

Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
CANCER
Healthline

When Colorectal Cancer Spreads to the Liver

Colorectal cancer is cancer that develops in your large intestine (colon) or rectum. It’s the. type of cancer in women and the third most common in men. Colorectal cancer can spread to other parts of your body through your bloodstream or lymphatic system. The liver is the. place for...
CANCER
Nature.com

Heart failure in obesity: insights from proteomics in patients treated with or without weight-loss surgery

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Obesity is associated with incident heart failure (HF), but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. We performed a nested case-control study within the Swedish-Obese-Subjects study, by identifying 411 cases who developed HF and matched them with respect to age, sex, weight-loss-surgery and length of follow-up with 410 controls who did not develop HF. In analyses corrected for multiple testing, we studied 182 plasma proteins known to be related to cardiovascular disease to investigate whether they could add to the understanding of the processes underlying obesity-related HF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Corticosteroids Effect on Left Ventricular Function in CS Patients

In patients receiving treatment for cardiac sarcoidosis (CS), it was unknown how the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) would progress over time. Patients diagnosed with CS receiving treatment with corticosteroids and who underwent transthoracic echocardiography were the study subjects. Retrospective evaluation of baseline features, therapy, echocardiographic data (including baseline to follow-up change in LVEF), and outcomes. About 55 of 100 patients had reduced LVEF (<50%) at baseline, whereas 45 had intact LVEF (≥50%). At follow-up, LVEF was either maintained or improved in 82% of patients. Change in LVEF was substantially greater in the group with reduced LVEF at baseline than in the group with intact LVEF (5% [interquartile range 0 to 15%] versus 0% [interquartile range -10% to 5%], P=0.001). There was no difference in corticosteroid exposure or use of medicinal therapy based on heart failure guideline recommendations between patients whose LVEF improved and those whose LVEF did not improve. On multivariable analysis, reduced LVEF at baseline (odds ratio 54.89, 95% CI 3.84 to 785.09, P=0.003) and complete heart block at presentation (odds ratio 28.88, 95% CI 2.17 to 383.71, P=0.011) were significantly associated with reduced LVEF after treatment. In conclusion, most CS patients maintained or improved their left ventricular (LV) systolic performance while taking corticosteroids. Regardless of the treatment, cardiac characteristics at presentation impacted the clinical course of CS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2minutemedicine.com

Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes

1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Stunt performers included in study of degenerative brain disease

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Researchers at Boston and Ohio universities have launched a collaborative effort to include stunt performers at high risk of head injury in the study of a degenerative, incurable brain disease, known as CTE. That's because stunt performers often get banged up in their work, and could...
BOSTON, MA
neurologylive.com

Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease

Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug exposure associated with development of microscopic colitis

1. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) were independently associated with the development of microscopic colitis. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Microscopic colitis, a type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease, is a common cause of abdominal pain and chronic diarrhea. In recent years, the incidence of microscopic colitis has significantly increased to levels comparable to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It has been suggested that medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs), and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can contribute to the onset of microscopic colitis; however, the evidence behind this remains unclear. In this prospective cohort study, 144 patients prospectively evaluated for chronic diarrhea underwent colonoscopic evaluation and were assessed for their medication use and evidence of microscopic colitis on colonoscopy, in attempt to investigate the potential association between drug exposure and microscopic colitis. From these included patients, microscopic colitis was identified in a total of 80 individuals. Of these patients diagnosed, the use of aspirin and other NSAIDs was higher compared to those that were not diagnosed with microscopic colitis (OR 3.04, 95%CI 1.65-5.69). In conclusion, this study confirms that the use of NSAIDs is likely associated with the onset of microscopic colitis. Strengths of this study include its prospective design and use of a control group who had a similar presentation. However, this study remains limited due to its single center patient enrollment reducing generalizability to the broader population. As well, medication use data was obtained from patients through surveys, which may be not entirely accurate. Despite this, further research investigating medication use and its effect on the development of microscopic colitis should be conducted, considering the findings of this study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

