Read full article on original website
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Medical News Today
'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers
An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
Why People at High Risk for Pancreatic Cancer Need Regular Screenings
It’s worth it for people at high risk for pancreatic cancer to get screened regularly. A new study from Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center found that the screenings helped detect precancerous conditions and cancers earlier, allowing individuals to begin treatment when the disease was in its early stages. Early...
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
verywellhealth.com
Overview of Neutrophils and a High White Blood Cell Count During Pregnancy
Neutrophils are white blood cells that help our bodies fight infection. During pregnancy, the number of neutrophils in the blood naturally increases in response to the extra stress that pregnancy puts on a person's body. While a high blood cell count is normal during pregnancy, there may be signs of...
Healthline
When Colorectal Cancer Spreads to the Liver
Colorectal cancer is cancer that develops in your large intestine (colon) or rectum. It’s the. type of cancer in women and the third most common in men. Colorectal cancer can spread to other parts of your body through your bloodstream or lymphatic system. The liver is the. place for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Heart failure in obesity: insights from proteomics in patients treated with or without weight-loss surgery
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Obesity is associated with incident heart failure (HF), but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. We performed a nested case-control study within the Swedish-Obese-Subjects study, by identifying 411 cases who developed HF and matched them with respect to age, sex, weight-loss-surgery and length of follow-up with 410 controls who did not develop HF. In analyses corrected for multiple testing, we studied 182 plasma proteins known to be related to cardiovascular disease to investigate whether they could add to the understanding of the processes underlying obesity-related HF.
physiciansweekly.com
Corticosteroids Effect on Left Ventricular Function in CS Patients
In patients receiving treatment for cardiac sarcoidosis (CS), it was unknown how the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) would progress over time. Patients diagnosed with CS receiving treatment with corticosteroids and who underwent transthoracic echocardiography were the study subjects. Retrospective evaluation of baseline features, therapy, echocardiographic data (including baseline to follow-up change in LVEF), and outcomes. About 55 of 100 patients had reduced LVEF (<50%) at baseline, whereas 45 had intact LVEF (≥50%). At follow-up, LVEF was either maintained or improved in 82% of patients. Change in LVEF was substantially greater in the group with reduced LVEF at baseline than in the group with intact LVEF (5% [interquartile range 0 to 15%] versus 0% [interquartile range -10% to 5%], P=0.001). There was no difference in corticosteroid exposure or use of medicinal therapy based on heart failure guideline recommendations between patients whose LVEF improved and those whose LVEF did not improve. On multivariable analysis, reduced LVEF at baseline (odds ratio 54.89, 95% CI 3.84 to 785.09, P=0.003) and complete heart block at presentation (odds ratio 28.88, 95% CI 2.17 to 383.71, P=0.011) were significantly associated with reduced LVEF after treatment. In conclusion, most CS patients maintained or improved their left ventricular (LV) systolic performance while taking corticosteroids. Regardless of the treatment, cardiac characteristics at presentation impacted the clinical course of CS.
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
Stunt performers included in study of degenerative brain disease
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Researchers at Boston and Ohio universities have launched a collaborative effort to include stunt performers at high risk of head injury in the study of a degenerative, incurable brain disease, known as CTE. That's because stunt performers often get banged up in their work, and could...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
Antihistamines Tied to Lower Risk of Liver Cancer in People With Hepatitis B or C
Antihistamines, commonly used to treat allergies, lowered the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma in people with viral hepatitis, and more frequent use was linked to greater reductions in risk, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C, fatty...
MedPage Today
Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft
Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
2minutemedicine.com
Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug exposure associated with development of microscopic colitis
1. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) were independently associated with the development of microscopic colitis. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Microscopic colitis, a type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease, is a common cause of abdominal pain and chronic diarrhea. In recent years, the incidence of microscopic colitis has significantly increased to levels comparable to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It has been suggested that medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs), and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can contribute to the onset of microscopic colitis; however, the evidence behind this remains unclear. In this prospective cohort study, 144 patients prospectively evaluated for chronic diarrhea underwent colonoscopic evaluation and were assessed for their medication use and evidence of microscopic colitis on colonoscopy, in attempt to investigate the potential association between drug exposure and microscopic colitis. From these included patients, microscopic colitis was identified in a total of 80 individuals. Of these patients diagnosed, the use of aspirin and other NSAIDs was higher compared to those that were not diagnosed with microscopic colitis (OR 3.04, 95%CI 1.65-5.69). In conclusion, this study confirms that the use of NSAIDs is likely associated with the onset of microscopic colitis. Strengths of this study include its prospective design and use of a control group who had a similar presentation. However, this study remains limited due to its single center patient enrollment reducing generalizability to the broader population. As well, medication use data was obtained from patients through surveys, which may be not entirely accurate. Despite this, further research investigating medication use and its effect on the development of microscopic colitis should be conducted, considering the findings of this study.
2minutemedicine.com
Gout flares associated with a transient increase in subsequent risk of cardiovascular events
1. Amongst patients with gout, those who experienced a cardiovascular event were likely to have recently experienced a preceding gout flare. 2. The risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event was highest amongst individuals with a recent gout flare within 60 days. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Gout...
MedicalXpress
Sub-lobar surgery for peripheral non-small cell lung cancer non-inferior to lobectomy
A large international study of patients with non-small cell lung cancer tumors that are two centimeters or less found that sub lobar surgery was non-inferior to lobectomy, according to results presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. In sub-lobar resection, the surgeon removes only...
Comments / 0