ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Gemma Thompson (2019-2022)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious Gemma Ann Thompson, age 3. Gemma is the beautiful daughter of Haven Lee Trucks and Michael Anthony Thompson. She was born on February 6th, 2019 in Wauseon and although her time here was short...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

John Clements, Sr. (1929-2022)

John B. Clements, Sr., 93, of Pioneer passed away at his home Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Orthell and Jessie P. (Chrisman) Clements. John graduated from Pioneer High School in 1946. He proudly served in the United States Navy Seabee’s...
PIONEER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Valerie Hagelberger (1958-2022)

Valerie J. Hagelberger, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan surrounded by her loving family. Val cherished spending time with her kids and grandkids, and caring for their dog, Brody. Valerie was born on April 1, 1958,...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

John Opdycke (1951-2022)

John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a...
BRYAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sylvania, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Sylvania, OH
Sports
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Area Foundation Awards Chris & Mary Thaman Scholarship

SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Congratulations to Ali DuBois on receiving the Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. This annual scholarship is awarded to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Mary Thaman (left) presenting this scholarship to Ali DuBois (right) who is attending The University of Toledo. Upon her college graduation with a degree in biology, she plans to attend optometry school to become an eye doctor. Congratulations Ali!
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Eveta “Eva” Gonzalez (1947-2022)

Eveta G. “Eva” Gonzalez, age 75 of Fayette, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice House in Sylvania. She was born in Denmark, Arkansas on April 28, 1947, to the late Matias and Tomasa (Olivares) Garcia. On May 15, 1965, she married Francisco G. Gonzalez, Sr. in Delta, and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2005.
FAYETTE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Tami Richmond (1958-2022)

Tami Lynn Richmond, age 64, of Montpelier, moved on to her next life with the Lord on August 7, 2022. She was born in Montpelier on February 28, 1958 to Tom and Alice (Anders) Watts. She attended Montpelier schools and graduated in 1976. She went on to study at Northwest...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Power In The Purse Makes Donation To Bryan Inclusive Playground

At its third quarter meeting, Power in the Purse contributed $6,375 to the Bryan Inclusive Playground. The playground will be built at the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School in Bryan with a planned opening in the spring of 2024. Paula Kline, Bryan Parks and Rec board member and...
BRYAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckee#Wauseon Schools#The American Legion
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance

Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Beverly Laughlin (1939-2022)

Beverly Donna Laughlin, 83, of Montpelier, OH was granted her angel wings on August 6, 2022 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice surrounded by her family. Bev was born on January 22, 1939 to Arthur Edward Ericksen and Ariel Rebecca Zeiter in Angola, IN. She lived in California for a time as...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop FFA Member Julia Schuurman Named Finalist At Agriscience Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Aug. 1, 2022) – More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair. Julia Schuurman of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter...
WEST UNITY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

The Village Reporter

Latest Posts: — The annual Henry County Fair is scheduled to take place August 11th – 18th. Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making promotion within both the print edition and online possible. Come out for a great family gathering!
HENRY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Sports
thevillagereporter.com

NSCC Recognizes Four Practical Nursing Graduates

NURSING GRADS … Northwest State Community College recently recognized four Practical Nursing (PN) graduates in a ceremony held recently at the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. Additional information on the Northwest State healthcare programs is available at https://northweststate.edu/nursing-allied-health-home, or by calling NSCC admissions at 419.267.1320.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Alvordton Plow Days Set For Saturday

The annual Alvordton Plow Days is scheduled to take place this Friday and Saturday. Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making promotion within both the print edition and online possible. Come out for a great family gathering!
ALVORDTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In

A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta Community Enjoys Dancin’ In The Streets

LIVE … The Forrest Family Band kicked off the Dancin’ In The Street Fest with some country music hits. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) After a few years off, Delta Dancin’ in the Streets has come back to the community. On Saturday, August 6, beginning at 4:...
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Museum Holds Ice Cream Social

MUSIC … Napoleon Community Band and Jerry Eicher provided live music to those attending the museum's ice cream social. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Downtown Wauseon, on the west side of North Park is the History Manor, which has endured over a century of ... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

August 2022 Virtual Book Clubs For Youth At Swanton Library

The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages continue! The best part? Everyone who participates gets to keep the book!. There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book.
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)

Hilltop High School (West Unity, Ohio) held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Cadet Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
WEST UNITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy