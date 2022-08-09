ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy’s most decorated second world war resistance fighter dies aged 103

 1 day ago
Fiorentini’s fighters took on three German battalions and he escaped from Nazi jails four times.

Mario Fiorentini, Italy’s most decorated resistance fighter against fascist and Nazi forces during the second world war, has died in a Rome hospital aged 103.

The Rome chapter of the National Association of Italian Partisans announced his death on Tuesday.

Fiorentini commanded a group of partisans, the name those who fought the regime of the dictator Benito Mussolini and then Italy’s German Nazi occupiers gave to themselves.

In one battle, his group emerged victorious against three German battalions. Fiorentini became legendary among partisans for having escaped from Nazi-run jails four times. In December 1943, he lobbed a hand bomb at a Nazi truck near a Rome jail where the inmates inclued two future Italian presidents, Giuseppe Saragat and Sandro Pertini.

“The purpose was obviously to attack the Nazis but also to let the two imprisoned anti-fascists feel that the resistance in Rome was still strong and active,” said the Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera of that bold exploit.

Fiorentini escaped on his bicycle, dodging bullets the Germans fired from the windows of the jail, the newspaper said.

He married a fellow resistance fighter, Lucia Ottobrini, in 1945, the year Italy was liberated. Ottobrini died in 2015.

For his courageous actions, Italy later awarded Fiorentini three silver valour medals and three War Merit Crosses.

After the war, Fiorentini turned down an opportunity to run for parliament and instead pursued a mathematics degree. He later taught at universities in Italy, Canada and the US.

In 2018, he co-wrote a book about maths and mathematical curiosities for young readers, Zero One Infinity/Entertainment for the Mind.

Fiorentini led a “life full of passion, of science, of love for freedom. We lose a great Italian,” the Italian culture minister, Dario Franceschini, said on Tuesday.

