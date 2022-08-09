Read full article on original website
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
International Business Times
Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack
The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
U.S. Has One Weapon That Can Counter Iran's Drone Gift to Putin
The White House has said it believes Iran is providing Russia "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to use in its invasion of Ukraine.
Mikhail Gorbachev is dismayed to see his life's work 'destroyed' by Putin as Russia descends into military aggression, close friend reveals
Mikhail Gorbachev is dismayed that he is seeing his life's work 'destroyed' by Vladimir Putin as Russia descends into authoritarianism and military aggression, according to a close friend. The last Soviet leader ended the Cold War with his 'glasnost' and 'perestroika' reforms which led to the collapse of the USSR.
Watch: Ukrainian Paratroopers Blow Russian Tank Hatch Sky-High
A point-of-view video shows a Russian tank burning in a forest with its still-smoking access hatch apparently blown clean off it and flung far away from the war machine. The footage shows the tank burning some distance away from the camera after apparently being hit by Ukrainian weaponry, with the camera then panning to the right and showing what appears to be its still-smoking access hatch lying in the forest.
nationalinterest.org
U.S. HIMARS and Drones Are Pummeling Russia in Ukraine
Last week, Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine needs at least 100 HIMARS to turn the tide against Russia. The Pentagon has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion grinds into its sixth month. “This latest package includes about $175 million in equipment...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Vladimir Putin Possibly Used A Body Double For Iran Trip – Ukraine Official Calls His Lively Appearance 'Uncharacteristic'
A body double may have replaced Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Iran, a top Ukrainian intelligence official claimed. What Happened: Putin appeared more alert and mobile than usual during his visit to Tehran for a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran, Major General Kyrylo O. Budanov told Ukrainian outlet 1+1, according to the New York Post.
Ukraine HIMARS Strike Russian Bases During Major Counter-Attack
Ukrainian forces are laying the groundwork for an operation to liberate Kherson, occupied by Russian troops in February.
A Rare, Multimillion-Dollar Fabergé Egg Was Just Discovered Aboard a Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht
It appears one bad egg was toting another very valuable egg. The US Department of Justice has discovered what is believed to be a Fabergé egg aboard a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s superyacht, according to Bloomberg. US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco told attendees at the Aspen Security Forum...
Watch: Final Journey of Russian Armored Vehicle Before Missile Strike
The 229th Separate Battalion of the 127th Separate Brigade of the Kharkiv Military District released a video of the moment, with the title: "Adventures of a Russian MT-LB."
Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Slapped With US Sanctions Linked To Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, in Tuesday's latest round of sanctions. The sanctions are a part of a series of measures targeting Kremlin elites in the Biden administration's latest attempt to punish Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Kabaeva, who...
Videos Show Explosions Rocking Russian Military Airfield in Crimea
Two Russian officials have confirmed that an incident involving massive explosions has taken place however they did not indicate what was the cause.
Putin Ally Wanted China to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane: 'Good' for Russia
State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov said that an attack on Pelosi's plane from China would open up a "second front" in Putin's conflict with the West.
International Business Times
Israel Lasers In On Iranian Drone Threat As Biden Visits
Moments after US President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the Israeli military showed him new hardware it says is essential to confronting Iran: anti-drone lasers. While Israel has long been known for its efforts to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli officials have increasingly been sounding the...
Russia has allegedly launched a new stalking satellite to eavesdrop on U.S. space assets
A new Russian satellite has been launched and appears to be heading toward a U.S. military satellite. Both the U.S. and Russian satellites have unknown capabilities and purposes. Whatever the case, it appears both satellites will come into close contact at some point on August 4th, 2022. Before its launch,...
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
Israel says Russians fired at its jets over Syria in May in "one-off"
JERUSALEM, July 26 (Reuters) - Israel said on Tuesday that its military jets came under Russian anti-aircraft fire over Syria in May but they missed their target, describing the confrontation as a "one-off incident".
Half of U.S.-Made HIMARS in Ukraine Destroyed, Russia Says
Russia's claim comes as four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems sent from the U.S. arrived in Ukraine.
