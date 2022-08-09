ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

In-person grief support groups return to HospiceCare in the Greenbrier Valley

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FkPl_0hAVqaOP00

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – HospiceCare has announced its weekly grief support groups will begin meeting in person again next month after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Sept. 6, grief support groups will meet at noon at Big Clear Creek Baptist Church, 537 Church Street in Rupert, on Tuesdays, and at HospiceCare’s Lewisburg office, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, on Thursdays.

“Our grief support groups are such an important service to our community, and we are so pleased to be able to bring them back safely,” said HospiceCare CEO Christopher Rawlings. “HospiceCare is with families every step of the way through end-of-life care, and our in-person support groups are vital to helping families cope with grief and loss.”

Support groups and individual grief counseling are available free of charge for hospice patients and their families, as well as the community at large. HospiceCare’s groups provide a safe environment for people to share their personal stories and express their feelings of grief and loss to help them heal and grow after the death of loved one.

Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To register or for more information, contact Amy Wade at (304) 645-2700.

For more information about HospiceCare, visit hospicecarewv.org.

The post In-person grief support groups return to HospiceCare in the Greenbrier Valley appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, WV
Health
City
Maplewood, WV
City
Rupert, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grief Counseling#Support Groups#Hospicecare#West Virginia Daily News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy