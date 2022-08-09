LEWISBURG (WVDN) – HospiceCare has announced its weekly grief support groups will begin meeting in person again next month after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Sept. 6, grief support groups will meet at noon at Big Clear Creek Baptist Church, 537 Church Street in Rupert, on Tuesdays, and at HospiceCare’s Lewisburg office, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, on Thursdays.

“Our grief support groups are such an important service to our community, and we are so pleased to be able to bring them back safely,” said HospiceCare CEO Christopher Rawlings. “HospiceCare is with families every step of the way through end-of-life care, and our in-person support groups are vital to helping families cope with grief and loss.”

Support groups and individual grief counseling are available free of charge for hospice patients and their families, as well as the community at large. HospiceCare’s groups provide a safe environment for people to share their personal stories and express their feelings of grief and loss to help them heal and grow after the death of loved one.

Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To register or for more information, contact Amy Wade at (304) 645-2700.

For more information about HospiceCare, visit hospicecarewv.org.

The post In-person grief support groups return to HospiceCare in the Greenbrier Valley appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .