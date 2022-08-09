ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation to offer Etsy class

By WV Daily News
 1 day ago
MAXWELTON (WVDN) – Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation and West Virginia Small Business Development Center are presenting “Let’s Do Etsy! A beginner’s class for small businesses” on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Greenbrier Valley EDC’s office.

Attendees can learn tips, tricks, and how to start and make their Etsy business page a success.

The event is free and located at Greenbrier Valley EDC. Refreshments will be provided for attendees. There is a virtual option to participate as well.

“We are happy to partner with the WVSBDC to bring this class to help artisans and crafters expand markets for their goods,” said Ruthana Beezley of the Greenbrier Valley EDC.

Etsy is a relatively low-risk, low-cost way of taking handmade and vintage products to market on a larger scale.

Roxy Turner with MARZ Strategies will be leading the session.

Turner is a subject matter expert with the WVSBDC and is the founder and CEO of MARZ Strategies, a web, social media, and marketing consultancy that provides clients personalized training in the internet advertising world. She previously worked as a corporate trainer for clients such as Whirlpool Corp., JC Penney, Kellogg’s, FMC, Quest Communications, Hatfield-McCoy Trails, REMAX, and other local, national, and international clients.

Individuals can register at https://wvsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/33417.

Greenbrier Valley EDC’s office is located at 804 Industrial Park Road, Suite 5, Maxwelton, WV 24957. For more information, contact the Greenbrier Valley EDC office at 304-497-4300 or at info@gvedc.com.

