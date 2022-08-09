How does the ultimate all-American brand cause a sensation in Italy? The answer is impeccably in the case of Ralph Lauren, which celebrated its Milan Design Week debut this past June. Over the course of Salone del Mobile, the company welcomed industry insiders and assorted VIPs into its local headquarters, a 1941 rationalist palazzo designed by noted architect Mino Fiocchi. Guests stepped beyond the edifice’s marble façade to discover a fully realized world: rooms out-fitted with Ralph Lauren Home’s fall 2022 offerings, the courtyard transformed into a temporary Ralph’s dining space. Cappuccinos gave way to aperitivos as admirers immersed themselves morning to night. The starting point of the new collection—named Palazzo after the company’s digs—was Milan itself, with expert know-how at the core of each design. “I have long been inspired by the romance and timeless beauty of Milan—its winding cobblestone streets, the patina of its ancient façades, and its rich heritage of artisanal craftsmanship,” says the fashion legend. “When we discovered our palazzo in the late ’90s, I knew I had found our home in Milan.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 HOURS AGO