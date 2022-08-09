ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats

Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks

Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
WWD

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
Harper's Bazaar

How Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Recreated a Real-Life Dior Runway Show

In the touching new comedy Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, starring Leslie Manville, a sweet and unassuming British housekeeper falls madly, inexplicably in love with a Dior dress. So much so, she saves up all the money she can, and goes to Paris to get a couture confection for herself. It’s been adapted for the screen before, from the original 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, but writer and director Anthony Fabian, along with costume designer Jenny Beavan, production designer Luciana Arrighi, and set decorator Nora Talmaier, went to great lengths to create a breathtaking fashion show in which Manville’s Mrs. Harris falls madly in love with a gown called Temptation.
People

Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'

In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
Glamour

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married

The Sun reported that the 31-year-old musician and 46-year-old filmmaker got married over the weekend in a small, private ceremony in London. The news was later confirmed by E! News. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the Sun. “Their nearest and...
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons From Issey Miyake

Welcome to Life Lessons. This week, we are mourning the loss of Japanese designer Issey Miyake, who’s infamous washable wears and impenetrable pleats helped reign in a new era of fashion technology in the late 1980s. Unfussy, yet simultaneously pretentious, Miyake’s timeless, boundary-breaking designs brought architecture to the runways and minimalism to the streets—mirroring new desires to dress with ease, while creating a de-facto uniform for entrepreneurs and gallerists worldwide. Here, in this 1975 interview with the actor and Factory girl Daniela Morera—pictured above modeling a parachute suit—the late designer shares his thoughts on sado-masochism, pret-a-porter, and the collapse of high fashion.
Hypebae

Depop Collaborators Calls Upon Artist and Designer Paris to Bring Us Into Her World

Paris and her designs are based in Los Angeles — physically — but mentally, she occupies a world of her own. 69999 is Paris’ planet, and it is occupied by all of her technicolor designs which meet at the intersection of fashion and art. Depop and the effervescent Los Angeles fashion scene propelled her from humble beginnings, executing and flaunting her own creations at social events, to widespread sensation, gracing the bodies of none other than Kim Kardashian, Fousheé, and more.
hypebeast.com

Maharishi Aims for the Stars With Its Sky-High FW22 "Experimental Flight" Collection

Best known for its combination of deep-rooted themes across art and history with contemporary streetwear, not one maharishi collection appears to have similar inspirations to another. The London-based brand recently teamed up with legendary New York artist EARSNOT who is the founder of the graffiti crew IRAK. The collection blended EARSNOT’s iconic rainbow prints with baggy and utility-styled garments while adding a slice of New York history to the streets of the U.K.’s capital.
Elle

Issey Miyake’s Genius Transcended Fashion Into Beauty

As the world mourns the passing of legendary designer Issey Miyake, ELLE UK looks to his impact, not only on the history of fashion, but on his boundary-breaking work within the realm of beauty as well. A realm where painterly eyeshadow was blown on with a straw, tie-dye beehives were spray painted and 3D cellophane highlighter was the norm. Otherworldly, ethereal, experimental and totally modern, the beauty looks that walked Miyake's runways changed a generation's very notion of what hair and make-up could be.
Harper's Bazaar

The Glorious Performance Art of Grace Jones and Issey Miyake

Every fanatic of the designer Issey Miyake, who died last week at the age of 84, has an icon who represents for them the work of this awesome genius. Hypebeasts might envision Robin Williams in a purple and blue cargo bomber from Miyake’s Fall 1996 collection as their ultimate grail. Ladies of the canyon may worship Joni Mitchell in her Miyake finery: the singer has admitted to owning “hundreds” of the designer’s pieces. And the general public knows Miyake through his relationship with Steve Jobs, whose plain black turtlenecks, made by the hundreds by Miyake, solidified the Apple co-founder’s public image as a normcore pragmatist who let his design work speak the loudest.
Vogue Magazine

Raf Simons on the Quiet Elegance of His Shaker-Inspired Accessories Collection With Kvadrat

Around 2010, five years into Raf Simons’s star-making tenure at the house of Jil Sander, he was talking to a member of his team who oversaw the sourcing of fabrics and began thinking about how they could expand beyond their usual suppliers. What sparked Simons’s curiosity first and foremost was the possibility of using upholstery fabrics for clothes—and his colleague knew exactly who to call. “He brought all of this Kvadrat fabric in,” Simons remembers. “I think the first thing I said was, ‘Wow.’”
thebrag.com

Madonna names rapper who she “worships” and would love to collab with

Madonna has collaborated with some huge names throughout her career, but she’s revealed that there’s one rapper who she “worships” and would love to work with. During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer told Fallon that she’d love to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar.
architecturaldigest.com

Ralph Lauren Home’s New Collection Is a Love Letter to Milan

How does the ultimate all-American brand cause a sensation in Italy? The answer is impeccably in the case of Ralph Lauren, which celebrated its Milan Design Week debut this past June. Over the course of Salone del Mobile, the company welcomed industry insiders and assorted VIPs into its local headquarters, a 1941 rationalist palazzo designed by noted architect Mino Fiocchi. Guests stepped beyond the edifice’s marble façade to discover a fully realized world: rooms out-fitted with Ralph Lauren Home’s fall 2022 offerings, the courtyard transformed into a temporary Ralph’s dining space. Cappuccinos gave way to aperitivos as admirers immersed themselves morning to night. The starting point of the new collection—named Palazzo after the company’s digs—was Milan itself, with expert know-how at the core of each design. “I have long been inspired by the romance and timeless beauty of Milan—its winding cobblestone streets, the patina of its ancient façades, and its rich heritage of artisanal craftsmanship,” says the fashion legend. “When we discovered our palazzo in the late ’90s, I knew I had found our home in Milan.”
Harper's Bazaar

Remembering Issey Miyake, Pioneer of the Nonconformist’s Uniform

In the early 1970s, European fashion reigned supreme. It wasn’t merely a given that France and Italy were the capitals of fashion—in fact, there was a belief, and not only in the country of origin, that real fashion, with emotion and sublime technique and otherworldly skill, came from Paris. The few designers from other countries who managed to be embraced by this scene, like the Japanese-born Kenzo Takada, found themselves in a scene in which clothes from the East were almost exclusively seen as exotic themes taken up seasonally by French minds.
