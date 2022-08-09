ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Tovah Feldshuh
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Lea Michele
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Funny Girl#Film Star
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy