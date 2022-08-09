Applications now open for college scholarships available to low-income Chicagoans

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — For the 20th year, the City of Chicago is offering federally funded scholarships for dozens of residents trying to continue their education.

From now through midnight Aug. 26, high school graduates and adult learners headed for colleges can apply for Community Services Block Grants (CSBG).

Brandie Knazze, Commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services, said these grants are for low-income Chicago residents who are high school graduates or adult learners.

They have to demonstrate academic achievement, career potential, and educational motivation. These days, Knazze said, people trying to better their station in life may need help.

“Prior to the pandemic … 8% of Chicagoans could not meet their basic necessities, so we know that with the cost of rising inflation, the cost of tuition, a lot of families are really just trying to get by and to make do,” Knazze said. “Anything we can do to provide tuition assistance, uniform lab supplies — that’s just really important.”

There's a 300-word essay question to be answered, along the way, but Knazze said the reward is worth it. The scholarships range from $1,000 – $5,000.

They hope to help about 70 people. The application can be found here .

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram