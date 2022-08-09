ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Applications now open for college scholarships available to low-income Chicagoans

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2zl5_0hAVp2cr00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — For the 20th year, the City of Chicago is offering federally funded scholarships for dozens of residents trying to continue their education.

From now through midnight Aug. 26, high school graduates and adult learners headed for colleges can apply for Community Services Block Grants (CSBG).

Brandie Knazze, Commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services, said these grants are for low-income Chicago residents who are high school graduates or adult learners.

They have to demonstrate academic achievement, career potential, and educational motivation. These days, Knazze said, people trying to better their station in life may need help.

“Prior to the pandemic … 8% of Chicagoans could not meet their basic necessities, so we know that with the cost of rising inflation, the cost of tuition, a lot of families are really just trying to get by and to make do,” Knazze said. “Anything we can do to provide tuition assistance, uniform lab supplies — that’s just really important.”

There's a 300-word essay question to be answered, along the way, but Knazze said the reward is worth it. The scholarships range from $1,000 – $5,000.

They hope to help about 70 people. The application can be found here .

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwi.life

Fall Registration Open for Free High School Equivalency and English as a Second Language Courses at South Suburban College

The South Suburban College (SSC) Adult Education Department has opened registration for its free High School Equivalency (HSE/GED) and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs. Both programs will run from September 12 through December 8 during the Fall 2022 Semester. Most of the Adult Education programs are offered both full and part-time at the Main Campus in South Holland or the Oak Forest Center. Daytime, nighttime and online course options are available.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
oakpark.com

Dominican University welcomes largest freshman class – ever

Dominican University will be welcoming its largest freshman class ever this fall, with more than 600 students. While the enrollment number will be finalized and revealed in a census report by September, university officials say 636 students have put down their college enrollment deposits to hold their spot. University officials...
RIVER FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

COVID guidelines for students, teachers returning to Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teachers and kids won't need a mask or a COVID vaccine to attend class every day at Chicago Public Schools (CPS) this year.But the district is changing some of its COVID protocols. The changes involve "close contact" protocols. There are now three options when COVID is detected in a classroom.You can submit proof of vaccination learn or work from home for five days, then wear a mask in school for another five days or participate in "test to stay" protocols.Masks aren't required but strongly recommended.As for contact tracing, if one person in an elementary classroom tests positive, the entire classroom is considered a close contact.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
fox32chicago.com

LEARN Charter Schools get head start with early return to the classroom

CHICAGO - Summer vacation is over for kids who attend LEARN Charter Schools. At Romano Butler Campus in Lawndale, the first day began with a faculty meeting. "We are so excited and, as you can see, all our scholars with their beautiful faces are right here waiting to enter this school," Principal Sharanda Morehead told teachers.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Scholarships#Chicagoans#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
Chalkbeat

Chicago schools urge families to fill preschool seats

Rebecca Rodriguez sits on a multicolored rug reading to more than a dozen 3- and 4-year-olds in her classroom at Haugan Elementary in Albany Park on the Northwest side.She’s been teaching preschool for more than a decade, including during the summer. But, since the pandemic began, Rodriguez said she has been dealing with new challenges in the classroom. “The last two years, we have received students who don’t know how to play...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS Back-to-School bash in the Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS wants to help your family get prepared for the new school year.The district is holding another back-to-school bash on Tuesday, this one in the Roseland neighborhood. It's happening at Fenger High School, near Wallace and 112th street from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.You can pick up some school supplies and get your kids vaccinated against COVID.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Chicago

How to Register for 2022 Chicago Park District Fall Programs

Online registration for an array of 2022 Chicago Park District Fall Programs began at 9 a.m. Monday. Activities range from sports and wellness, to arts and crafts, to homework time. In-person registration starts Aug. 13 for most parks, and Aug. 15 for others. More information can be found here. What...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City OKs paying out $3.45 million in reparations

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, the City of Evanston agreed to disburse $3.45 million in additional reparations funds for the remaining 138 “ancestor” applicants lined up to receive benefits. On Jan. 13, a total of 154 ancestor applicants who applied were randomly ranked, with the first...
EVANSTON, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy