Iowa City, IA

Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys

A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
AthlonSports.com

John Harbaugh Announces Official Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 first-round pick is going to miss a significant chunk of practice ahead of the upcoming season. That player is rookie center Tyler Linderbaum. John Harbaugh announced Linderbaum's official injury diagnosis just moments ago. The first-round pick doesn't have a lisfranc sprain, but he did sprain another ligament in the foot.
