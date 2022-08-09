Read full article on original website
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
Reported details of injury to Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum revealed
The Baltimore Ravens selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The position was a bit of a question mark after the departure of Bradley Bozeman in free agency, but the team secured one of the best center prospect to come out of college in years with the former Iowa star.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Mary Kay Cabot: The Haslam's entire motivation in acquiring Deshaun Watson was to make the fans happy
Mary Kay Cabot with the latest on the Browns as they await Peter C. Harvey’s decision on the NFL appeal. What could the Deshaun Watson legal team have done differently? How will the NFLPA respond? The latest on Kareem Hunt.
John Harbaugh Announces Official Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick
The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 first-round pick is going to miss a significant chunk of practice ahead of the upcoming season. That player is rookie center Tyler Linderbaum. John Harbaugh announced Linderbaum's official injury diagnosis just moments ago. The first-round pick doesn't have a lisfranc sprain, but he did sprain another ligament in the foot.
