EpiCentre likely to remain with current lender after no higher bid offered
CHARLOTTE — The once iconic EpiCentre in uptown Charlotte was put up for auction Tuesday after its sale had been postponed twice. Channel 9 was at the Mecklenburg County courthouse, where several people and companies came to bid. The opening bid started at $95 million in cash. There ended...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Epicentre Sold For $95 Million
It was once so iconic and a cool place to go and this week it was sold to the highest bidder, as a matter of fact, the only bidder. Charlotte’s Epicentre reportedly sold for 95 million bucks. There was so much promise and excitement when the Epicentre first opened....
mynews13.com
Charlotte area business owner adjusting to rising inflation costs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation has soared to high heights not seen in decades, and a Charlotte business owner says he while is flourishing, he has had to raise prices to contend with rising rates. What You Need To Know. Inflation reached a 40-year high, 9.1% in June. Urban consumers...
fox46.com
American Airlines cutting back on fall flights from Charlotte Airport
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – American Airlines has announced flight cuts at Charlotte Douglas International Airport that will go into effect later this year as part of an overall national strategy. While no routes are being completely removed, AA is cutting back on the number of daily departures at...
ffnews.com
The Bank of London Announces a Multi-Million Dollar Investment in Charlotte and 350 New Jobs
The Bank of London, the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced its intention to expand its United States (US) footprint by opening its US Global Platform & Services headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, creating 350 new jobs by 2026 across numerous disciplines. New positions...
Concord to consider incentives for manufacturing facility
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is scheduled to consider incentives this week for a Texas-based manufacturer looking to build a facility in the Charlotte region, documents state. On Aug. 11, Concord City Council will consider an economic incentive grant for Keysteel Corp., which manufactures “construction-related products made with steel wire.”
What luck! NC man wins $300K+ jackpot on wedding anniversary
George Dove of Cary decided to try his luck on $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $331,579 jackpot the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
thefintechtimes.com
The Bank of London Sets up Shop in the Second Largest Banking City in the US
Since its November 2021 launch, when it established itself as the UK’s sixth principal clearing bank, The Bank of London now has its sights set on the US market; having opened its latest headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. The clearing, agency and transaction bank has announced its intention to...
WBTV
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
Charlotte Stories
Mecklenburg County Home Values Among Fastest Rising in North Carolina
The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Mecklenburg County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in North Carolina where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
country1037fm.com
The Best Burrito In North Carolina Is Right Here In Charlotte
Sometimes, you just have to have a big fat delicious meaty saucy burrito and you won’t have to go far to get the best one in the state. According to the Charlotte Observer, Yelp did a survey of the best places in North Carolina to get that Mexican delicacy.
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
After hundreds of hours of work, Concord woman gets Habitat for Humanity house
CONCORD, N.C. — It was a life-changing moment for a single mother in Cabarrus County on Wednesday as she got the keys to her long-awaited Habitat for Humanity house. “We homeowners, y’all!” cheered Tanika Farris of Concord. She and her 19-year-old daughter, Shawniyah, are opening the door to not just their new home, but to their new life.
Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
Lucky for Life: Gastonia man wins $1,000 a day for life in lottery
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man’s $2 Lucky for Life ticket netted him a top prize of $1,000 a day for life during last week’s drawing, NC Lottery officials said. Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website, officials said. He […]
Charlotte bank scheme fraudster sentenced to 5 years
Charles Morgan Harrell, 58, of Charlotte, will serve five years in prison for bank fraud.
Luxury hotel JW Marriott debuts VIP experience — for $8K a night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JW Marriott Charlotte is catering to the VIPs with its newest offering — an $8,000-per-night stay in its presidential suite. The hotel has created what it is calling the Elevated Luxury Package to deliver the ultimate experience, says Tom Dolan, director of sales and marketing. The goal is to speak to the high-end traveler and celebrate the hotel as it marks its first anniversary Aug. 17.
