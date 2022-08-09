ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

country1037fm.com

Charlotte's Epicentre Sold For $95 Million

It was once so iconic and a cool place to go and this week it was sold to the highest bidder, as a matter of fact, the only bidder. Charlotte’s Epicentre reportedly sold for 95 million bucks. There was so much promise and excitement when the Epicentre first opened....
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Charlotte area business owner adjusting to rising inflation costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation has soared to high heights not seen in decades, and a Charlotte business owner says he while is flourishing, he has had to raise prices to contend with rising rates. What You Need To Know. Inflation reached a 40-year high, 9.1% in June. Urban consumers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

American Airlines cutting back on fall flights from Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – American Airlines has announced flight cuts at Charlotte Douglas International Airport that will go into effect later this year as part of an overall national strategy. While no routes are being completely removed, AA is cutting back on the number of daily departures at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
WSOC Charlotte

Concord to consider incentives for manufacturing facility

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is scheduled to consider incentives this week for a Texas-based manufacturer looking to build a facility in the Charlotte region, documents state. On Aug. 11, Concord City Council will consider an economic incentive grant for Keysteel Corp., which manufactures “construction-related products made with steel wire.”
CONCORD, NC
Charlotte Stories

Mecklenburg County Home Values Among Fastest Rising in North Carolina

The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Mecklenburg County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in North Carolina where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Burrito In North Carolina Is Right Here In Charlotte

Sometimes, you just have to have a big fat delicious meaty saucy burrito and you won’t have to go far to get the best one in the state. According to the Charlotte Observer, Yelp did a survey of the best places in North Carolina to get that Mexican delicacy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury hotel JW Marriott debuts VIP experience — for $8K a night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JW Marriott Charlotte is catering to the VIPs with its newest offering — an $8,000-per-night stay in its presidential suite. The hotel has created what it is calling the Elevated Luxury Package to deliver the ultimate experience, says Tom Dolan, director of sales and marketing. The goal is to speak to the high-end traveler and celebrate the hotel as it marks its first anniversary Aug. 17.
CHARLOTTE, NC

