Andreas, PA

Times News

Schuylkill County Historical Society events

The Schuylkill County Historical Society is hosting the following events:. • Sherrie Schafer, manager of the Hillside SPCA, and her staff will present the history of the Pottsville animal shelter on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Schuylkill County Historical Society, 305 N. Centre St., Pottsville. For admission and fee information, call the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News

Lehighton news for Aug. 10, 2022

Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides. Vicar Sarah Moore assists.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Northern Lehigh board director resigns

A vacancy exists on the Northern Lehigh School Board following the departure of a veteran director. The school board on a 7-0 vote Monday accepted the resignation of Director Robert Keegan, Jr., effective Aug. 15. Keegan has been a board member since 2014. His term is set to expire in...
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Carbon County fair schedule

• The Nashville Music Company at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. • A Demolition Derby will take place at 7 p.m. in the arena. • Senior Citizens Drawing will be held at 8 p.m. in the arena. Thursday. • Ronnie McDowell, with Nashville artist Leigh Pollari, will perform at 6:30...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Andreas, PA
Times News

Palmerton news for Aug. 10, 2022

Faith Alive Church 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

4-H members show off hard work at Carbon fair

For 17-year-old Natalie Mosier, the Carbon County Fair isn’t just fun and games. She has to look out for the well-being of the cattle that she’s brought to take part in the fair’s livestock show. “This is probably the most stressful week of my year,” she said....
CARBON COUNTY, PA
#Vfw#Andreas Vfw Post 5069
Times News

Swatara hike planned Friday

Naturalist Robin Tracey from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, will be leading a hike at Swatara State Park on Friday. The trail is 5 miles long and moderate in difficulty. The trail consists of several mountain biking trails. Participants will be hiking some beautiful and scenic trails throughout the middle of...
BARNESVILLE, PA
Times News

On this date: Aug. 9, 1976

Approximately 150 people attended the service of installation of the Rev. R. Haines Moffat as pastor of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Bowmanstown, yesterday afternoon. He was presented for installation by Mrs. Jeanette Eckhart, president of the church consistory. The Rev. Russell Heintzelman, president of the Blue Mountain Association of the United Church of Christ, was the installing officer.
BOWMANSTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Building a Better Boyertown Presents Oktoberfest & Preview Tasting

Saturday, September 24th, 2022 ● 11:00am-10:00pm. Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is thrilled to announce its 15th Annual Oktoberfest which will take place in the Town Center Parking Lot in Boyertown on Friday, September 23rd from 6:00-10:00pm and Saturday, September 24th from 11:00am-10:00pm (rain date: Sunday, September 25th). Participants will enjoy a family-friendly, German and fall-themed event, including beer, delicious food, music and entertainment, and a variety of craft vendors. Each year this event draws approximately 5,000-7,000 attendees and continues to grow in popularity.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Times News

Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers

Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
TAMAQUA, PA
News Break
Politics
Times News

Yard sale held in Weissport

The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
WEISSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1571 Van Buren Road Palmer Township

Plans for 5 new limited-distribution buildings in Palmer Twp. step closer to approval. The preliminary land development plan includes five buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at 1571 Van Buren Road and Main Street.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe man killed by fallen tree

A man died after being struck by a tree in Jim Thorpe Tuesday morning. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The Jim Thorpe Police Department said the incident occurred at 9:29...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Fire companies request feasibility study Coaldale, Lansford look at merger

The fire companies serving Coaldale and Lansford are hoping to undertake a study that would look at the feasibility of a merger. Officials from the Coaldale Fire Department and the American Fire Company of Lansford attended Tuesday’s Coaldale Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the study. “What...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Carbon dicusses salaries Increase proposals spark discussion

Disagreements on salaries sparked a lengthy discussion among Carbon County commissioners and a department head at a public meeting last week. The Salary Board consists of Commissioner Chris Lukasevich, Commissioner Rocky Ahner, and Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein, Controller Mark A. Sverchek, and the department head making the request. The...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
SUNBURY, PA

