Times News
Schuylkill County Historical Society events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society is hosting the following events:. • Sherrie Schafer, manager of the Hillside SPCA, and her staff will present the history of the Pottsville animal shelter on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Schuylkill County Historical Society, 305 N. Centre St., Pottsville. For admission and fee information, call the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 10, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides. Vicar Sarah Moore assists.
Times News
Northern Lehigh board director resigns
A vacancy exists on the Northern Lehigh School Board following the departure of a veteran director. The school board on a 7-0 vote Monday accepted the resignation of Director Robert Keegan, Jr., effective Aug. 15. Keegan has been a board member since 2014. His term is set to expire in...
Times News
Carbon County fair schedule
• The Nashville Music Company at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. • A Demolition Derby will take place at 7 p.m. in the arena. • Senior Citizens Drawing will be held at 8 p.m. in the arena. Thursday. • Ronnie McDowell, with Nashville artist Leigh Pollari, will perform at 6:30...
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 10, 2022
Faith Alive Church 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Memorial in Carbon County planned for veterans lost in 'war at home'
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Sally and Mike Wargo from Lehighton had no idea their son Michael was suffering from PTSD until he ended his life in 2013. He didn't tell anyone about it, and his parents say that happens too often. "It's a hard subject. People don't want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
Times News
4-H members show off hard work at Carbon fair
For 17-year-old Natalie Mosier, the Carbon County Fair isn’t just fun and games. She has to look out for the well-being of the cattle that she’s brought to take part in the fair’s livestock show. “This is probably the most stressful week of my year,” she said....
Times News
Swatara hike planned Friday
Naturalist Robin Tracey from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, will be leading a hike at Swatara State Park on Friday. The trail is 5 miles long and moderate in difficulty. The trail consists of several mountain biking trails. Participants will be hiking some beautiful and scenic trails throughout the middle of...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 9, 1976
Approximately 150 people attended the service of installation of the Rev. R. Haines Moffat as pastor of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Bowmanstown, yesterday afternoon. He was presented for installation by Mrs. Jeanette Eckhart, president of the church consistory. The Rev. Russell Heintzelman, president of the Blue Mountain Association of the United Church of Christ, was the installing officer.
bctv.org
Building a Better Boyertown Presents Oktoberfest & Preview Tasting
Saturday, September 24th, 2022 ● 11:00am-10:00pm. Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is thrilled to announce its 15th Annual Oktoberfest which will take place in the Town Center Parking Lot in Boyertown on Friday, September 23rd from 6:00-10:00pm and Saturday, September 24th from 11:00am-10:00pm (rain date: Sunday, September 25th). Participants will enjoy a family-friendly, German and fall-themed event, including beer, delicious food, music and entertainment, and a variety of craft vendors. Each year this event draws approximately 5,000-7,000 attendees and continues to grow in popularity.
Times News
Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers
Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
Times News
Yard sale held in Weissport
The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
WFMZ-TV Online
1571 Van Buren Road Palmer Township
Plans for 5 new limited-distribution buildings in Palmer Twp. step closer to approval. The preliminary land development plan includes five buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at 1571 Van Buren Road and Main Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plans for 5 new limited-distribution buildings in Palmer Twp. step closer to approval
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday night, with members Robin Aydelotte and Jeff Kicska absent, to recommend for approval the preliminary land development plan for five limited-distribution and manufacturing buildings at 1571 Van Buren Road. The preliminary land development plan includes five buildings...
Times News
Jim Thorpe man killed by fallen tree
A man died after being struck by a tree in Jim Thorpe Tuesday morning. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The Jim Thorpe Police Department said the incident occurred at 9:29...
Times News
Fire companies request feasibility study Coaldale, Lansford look at merger
The fire companies serving Coaldale and Lansford are hoping to undertake a study that would look at the feasibility of a merger. Officials from the Coaldale Fire Department and the American Fire Company of Lansford attended Tuesday’s Coaldale Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the study. “What...
Times News
Carbon dicusses salaries Increase proposals spark discussion
Disagreements on salaries sparked a lengthy discussion among Carbon County commissioners and a department head at a public meeting last week. The Salary Board consists of Commissioner Chris Lukasevich, Commissioner Rocky Ahner, and Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein, Controller Mark A. Sverchek, and the department head making the request. The...
Times News
Sewer project behind schedule; Lower Towamensing supervisors frustrated with lack of progress
Lower Towamensing Township is disappointed with the lack of progress on its sewer line installation project. Supervisors’ Chairman Brent Green expressed some frustration at last week’s board of supervisors meeting. “I think we’re spinning our wheels again,” Green said. “Our (Act) 537 plan was approved in 2017.”...
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
