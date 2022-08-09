Tractor trailer carrying watermelons crashes with box truck, causes ‘large debris field’ on I-95
UPDATE 1:45 p.m. — As of 12:30 p.m., all southbound lanes were reopened. VDOT cautioned drivers to stay alert to crews continuing debris removal on the right shoulder.
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a tractor trailer carrying watermelons and a box truck caused debris to be strewn across Interstate 95 in Caroline County Monday morning, closing a section of the interstate, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VDOT said I-95 south was closed at mile marker 115 for the crash, which involved a tractor trailer carrying the large fruit, and a box truck. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. and traffic remained impacted throughout the morning. As of 10:30 a.m. traffic backups were at around two miles.
“I-95 southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 118 (Thornburg) to Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road), where travelers can access Route 1 southbound to detour around the incident, and re-enter the interstate south of the crash,” VDOT said in a release.StormTracker8: Hot & humid through mid week
Traffic that was stopped between the crash and the diversion point was guided by police to navigate past the crash scene using the interstate shoulder.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0