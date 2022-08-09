When tragedy struck a local Wimauma family, community members quickly banded together offering emotional and financial support. A family friend reached out to the South Shore Chamber of Commerce with the heartbreaking story of 12-year-old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, a student in Academy 2027, a first-of-its-kind middle school program at Sumner High School in Riverview, who ended up the sole survivor of a car crash that killed her parents, Maria and Cruz, and grandparents, Enrique and Alicia, in late June while they were vacationing in Mexico. The crash left the young girl fighting for her life in a hospital in Mexico while the deceased family members’ bodies were sent back to Ruskin/Wimauma for funeral services.

WIMAUMA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO