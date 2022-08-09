Read full article on original website
“Chill In Riverview” With Mural On The Side Of 7-Eleven At U.S. Hwy. 301 And Big Bend Rd.
Do you live by the area of U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview? If so, drive by the local 7-Eleven on the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Big Bend Road to see a beautiful mural. This mural was made by Vanessa Parra and Juan Pablo Parra, co-principal artists and co-owners of CAPco LLC, and their crew.
Successful Year For Taste Of GRCC From Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce
Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) recently concluded its annual Taste of GRCC campaign with outstanding success. With over 70 participating local food and beverage establishments, the popular Taste of GRCC Facebook Group grew to 1.7K members, all looking for an opportunity to try new places, win prizes and have fun.
The Hive Inclusive Creates New Opportunities For Disabled Community
Inclusion of all people in a community is important. For that goal, a new group called The Hive Inclusive, created by Tonya Whitlock, makes it a priority to give the disabled community more opportunities to interact with others. Whitlock came up with the idea for The Hive Inclusive due to...
Superhero Theme Comes To The H2O Heroes Water Filter Warehouse
The H2O Heroes at Water Filter Warehouse, a local water filtration company, has rebranded to a superhero theme for its business. While water filtration is not something that is associated with being fun and exciting, with Dan the Water Man, it can be. Dan Kelleher, owner of The H2O Heroes...
RCMA Students Among First Berkeley Academy Program Graduates
Eight area RCMA students were recently among the first Berkeley Academy graduating class. Two of the students were awarded full scholarships. These students attended Wimauma Community Academy, RCMA’s local K-8 school for low-income, primarily migrant families, and were part of Berkeley Academy since its inception. . Ivan Edgar Murillo applied...
Two Local Fishing Guides Win FishingBooker Awards
Every year, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the U.S., awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award. Two of the winners operate locally out of Ruskin: Blue Collar Fishing Charters with captain Donald Harris and Reel Edge Charters with captain Dan Currey.
Tampa General Hospital And Tower Radiology Create TGH Imaging Powered By Tower
Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and Tower Radiology have taken the next step in expanding their footprint by renaming Tower Radiology to TGH Imaging powered by Tower. In January of this year, Tampa General announced it had fully purchased Tower Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient sites to 83 with the addition of Tower’s 21 imaging centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa General was previously a 50 percent partner in Tower before this recent purchase of the remaining 50 percent ownership interest.
HEF Provides Free School Supplies To Teachers At Highest-needs Schools
Wednesday, August 10 is the first day for Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS). While some kids are focused on what they’ll wear or the excitement of seeing friends, others are worrying whether they’ll have a pencil or paper to help them succeed in school. In HCPS, three out of five students are from economically disadvantaged families, and many can’t afford the basic supplies their children need as they head back to their classrooms.
Sleeping Mats For The Homeless Fashioned Out Of Plastic Bags
On July 22, sleeping mats created out of recycled plastic bags and pillows were distributed at Bell Shoals Church in Apollo Beach for the South County At-risk and Homeless Outreach Event. Following a request for plastic shopping bags from the community in May, the South Shore Chamber of Commerce made use of Sun City Center resident Shawna Wainright’s idea to fashion close to 2,000 plastic bags into six 4 ft. x 5 ft. sleeping mats for homeless citizens in the community.
Tampa Solid Waste Workers Restore Discarded Bikes
City of Tampa Solid Waste workers are restoring bicycles for a local nonprofit organization dedicated to mentoring Tampa teens. Recently, McKay Bay Scalehouse and Transfer Station workers noticed a hauler with close to 30 bikes with plans to dispose of them at the facility, and the workers recovered the bikes before they were dumped and discarded. Out of the approximately 30 bikes, 10 of them were recovered and restored to tip-top, usable shape.
Summerfield Crossing Golf Tournament Participants Can Win $10,000
Kerin Clarkin, also known as Mr. Riverview, is doing it once again. That is, he has partnered with Summerfield Crossings Golf Club to throw a hole-in-one golf contest on Friday, September 16 from 5:30-10 p.m. where participants will have the chance to win a huge cash prize. Clarkin’s goal behind...
Community Helps Bring Local Teen Back From Mexico After Horrific Crash
When tragedy struck a local Wimauma family, community members quickly banded together offering emotional and financial support. A family friend reached out to the South Shore Chamber of Commerce with the heartbreaking story of 12-year-old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, a student in Academy 2027, a first-of-its-kind middle school program at Sumner High School in Riverview, who ended up the sole survivor of a car crash that killed her parents, Maria and Cruz, and grandparents, Enrique and Alicia, in late June while they were vacationing in Mexico. The crash left the young girl fighting for her life in a hospital in Mexico while the deceased family members’ bodies were sent back to Ruskin/Wimauma for funeral services.
Ninth Annual Mandy Van Brunt School Supply Drive Will Donate Needed Supplies
As summer comes to an end and the school year looms at the start of fall, families participate in the annual rush of school supply shopping. This is an exciting push for many families, but for others, it represents a stressful financial burden that could break the budget of underprivileged families.
After Serving Riverview For Almost 50 Years, George’s Mower Service Heads For Retirement
George’s Mower Service has been a staple in the Riverview community for 48 years. Bob Rodriguez has been the owner of George’s Mower Service for 95 percent of that time, having taken ownership in 1982 after his father-in-law passed. However, its long history has unfortunately come to an end.
Apollo Beach Flyover Connecting U.S. Hwy. 301 And U.S. Hwy. 41 Now Open
Drivers in southern Hillsborough County have an easier commute now that the new Apollo Beach Flyover overpass, connecting U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach to U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview is open. County leaders, including County Administrator Bonnie Wise and Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariela Smith (District 5 – countywide) gathered recently for a ribbon-cutting celebration.
Hillsborough County And Publix Partner To Promote HCFL Alert System
Hillsborough County and Publix are teaming up to promote the county’s official emergency mass notification system, known as HCFL Alert. HCFL Alert is designed to keep you informed about local emergencies, everyday events and county news that are important to you. Publix is currently displaying HCFL Alert posters at its...
St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals
St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is included among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by FORTUNE/Merative™ (formerly FORTUNE/IBM Watson Health). The Riverview hospital made the list as part of the group of five St. Joseph’s Hospitals. This is the fifth consecutive year that St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has earned...
