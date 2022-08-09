WLOS — A Macon County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing his infant son five years ago. Jesse Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 3-month-old Liam. The boy died in May of 2017. An autopsy showed the baby died from asphyxia and smothering and that he had head injuries.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO