Body of missing Asheville man found in ravine in McDowell County, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville has been found, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said search crews found human remains on Monday in a remote area of McDowell County. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed...
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Deputies ask for help locating wanted man in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for threats and a parole violation. Authorities say, John Paul Hudson, 52, of Rutherfordton, is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant for communicating threats. Anyone with any...
Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
'We feel violated': Authorities search for information after animal rescue break-in
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying their suspect after a local animal shelter was broken into. Authorities say on Sunday, July 31 at around 1:45 a.m., an unknown male broke into Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, located along US Highway 221 North, in Rutherfordton.
Deputies search for man accused of breaking into Rutherford Co. animal rescue
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, an unknown man broke into Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, located at 380 US 221N Hwy. at 1:45 a.m.
Video shows Pickens County deputy used shock weapon 17 times on teen with autism, lawyers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a teenager with autism who says he was shot by a shock weapon at the hands of a former Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy is now suing the office. Attorneys and the family announced the lawsuit in front of the Greenville Federal Courthouse Wednesday....
Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning in Greenville.
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC
MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
78-year-old dies in drowning at Lake James
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 78-year-old man has died following a drowning on Lakes James Saturday, the Burke County Office Of Emergency Services confirmed. According to officials, the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to the area, interviewed witnesses, and began a search for the drowning victim. Rescuers located the victim, 78-year-old Julius Kocsis, in about twelve feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora / Linville Access.
Morganton man’s body found after drowning reported at Lake James
LAKE JAMES, N.C. — A man from Morganton died in a suspected drowning this past weekend at Lake James, first responders reported on Monday. According to Burke County Emergency Management, responders got a report about a possible drowning near the Linville Boat Access at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. After...
WLOS — A Macon County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing his infant son five years ago. Jesse Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 3-month-old Liam. The boy died in May of 2017. An autopsy showed the baby died from asphyxia and smothering and that he had head injuries.
Off-duty fire captain rushes into burning home to save resident, authorities say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department says an off-duty fire captain was the first person on the scene of a house fire when she rushed into the building to help save a resident. Officials say the fire happened Sunday, August 7, at a home on Fairfax Avenue.
Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
