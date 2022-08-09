ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Deputies ask for help locating wanted man in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for threats and a parole violation. Authorities say, John Paul Hudson, 52, of Rutherfordton, is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant for communicating threats. Anyone with any...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdowell County, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Mcdowell County, NC
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
BREVARD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdowell Ems
WDEF

Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
MURPHY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCNC

78-year-old dies in drowning at Lake James

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 78-year-old man has died following a drowning on Lakes James Saturday, the Burke County Office Of Emergency Services confirmed. According to officials, the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to the area, interviewed witnesses, and began a search for the drowning victim. Rescuers located the victim, 78-year-old Julius Kocsis, in about twelve feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora / Linville Access.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Macon County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing his infant son five years ago. Jesse Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 3-month-old Liam. The boy died in May of 2017. An autopsy showed the baby died from asphyxia and smothering and that he had head injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy