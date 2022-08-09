Results were posted for local primary races more than three hours after polls closed in Minnesota. Some results weren’t posted until closer to four hours after polls closed. In the Beltrami County District 2 race, Joe Gould won more than 52 percent of the vote and will advance to the general election along with Don Heinonen, with 19.91 percent of the vote.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO