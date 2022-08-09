ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This New Glamping Resort in Utah Takes You to the Edge of Bryce Canyon National Park

Click here to read the full article. For those who want to get off the grid in style, a new luxury glamping resort has arrived in Utah. Under Canvas opened its latest location earlier this month just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park and located on 750 acres of land at over 7,000 feet in elevation. The property features 50 safari-style canvas tents surrounded by forest and majestic landscapes. All the tents come with private ensuite bathrooms with elevated decks complete with furnishings from West Elm. Guests can expect king-size beds, bedside lanterns, a wood-burning stove and USB charging...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TheDailyBeast

Lost California Dog Found 5,600 Miles Away in Germany

Police in Gilroy, California, are trying to crack a very curious case—how did a local dog wind up in a German village 5,600 miles away? The Gilroy Police Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that they had received a message showing the dog, along with a picture of its clover-shaped Gilroy tags. They added that they didn’t know how the hound had made it to Europe but that they had located the owner. “Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog,” the Facebook post added. “You never know where they might turn up.” In the comments under the post, a foundation spokesperson speculated: “We believe the dog belongs to a U.S. military person. The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story.”
CNET

See Death Valley's 1,000-Year Flood From Space

The driest place in North America bucked its reputation on Aug. 5 when a 1,000-year rain event dumped water onto Death Valley National Park in California. The deluge damaged miles of roadway and forced visitors to shelter in place. NASA satellites tracked the flooding from orbit. NASA's Earth Observatory shared...
Reuters

California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home

MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
AOL Corp

Explosion and fire reported by tourists visiting Hoover Dam in Nevada

An apparent explosion caught on video by alarmed tourists at Hoover Dam sparked a fire, but it was quickly extinguished and didn’t halt operations, authorities reported. A transformer caught fire at the dam at 10 a.m. local time Tuesday, July 19, Hoover Dam reported on Facebook. Dam firefighters extinguished the blaze about 30 minutes later. No injuries were reported.
AFP

Ice-age footprints shed light on North America's early humans

Footprints laid down by Ice-Age hunter-gatherers and recently discovered in a US desert are shedding new light on North America's earliest human inhabitants. "Once I... realized I was digging a human footprint, I was seeing toes, I was seeing the thing in immaculate condition...
