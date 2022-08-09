ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

Related
bemidjinow.com

Cass Lake man arrested after traffic stop

A 29-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department searched the vehicle on 160th St. and 65th Ave. and found suspected methamphetamine, gabapentin pills and ammunition. The following day, investigators found a handgun near that roadway, consistent with...
CASS LAKE, MN
bemidjinow.com

Two arrested after drug bust in Cass Lake

Two were arrested after a search warrant for illegal drugs in Cass Lake Tuesday. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says investigators searched a residence on Elm Avenue and found needles, paraphernalia and illegal controlled substances. Two women, 22-year-old Kaelynne Anderson and 27-year-old Miranda Wilson, were arrested and have charges...
CASS LAKE, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday

Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
BEMIDJI, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cass Lake, MN
Beltrami County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Beltrami County, MN
City
Beltrami, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Hines, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
bemidjinow.com

Daily Archives: August 11, 2022

Two were arrested after a search warrant for illegal drugs in Cass Lake Tuesday. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says investigators searched a residence on Elm Avenue and found…
CASS LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday

(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

One injured in Waubun crash

WAUBUN, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota Highway Patrols says the two SUVs were traveling southbound when they collided on Highway 59 at around 2:30 pm today. The 26-year-old man driving one of the vehicles had the airbag deployed. The 70-year-old woman driving the other vehicle did not deploy. One of...
WAUBUN, MN
bemidjinow.com

Unofficial results for Beltrami County and City of Bemidji primaries

Results were posted for local primary races more than three hours after polls closed in Minnesota. Some results weren’t posted until closer to four hours after polls closed. In the Beltrami County District 2 race, Joe Gould won more than 52 percent of the vote and will advance to the general election along with Don Heinonen, with 19.91 percent of the vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Central Minnesota#Traffic Stop#Danco#Sage Dr Se#Paul Bunyan Broadcasting
bemidjinow.com

Minnesota’s Primary is today

Today is Primary Election Day in Minnesota. Local races in Beltrami County include the Beltrami County Sheriff’s primary, the Beltrami County District 2 race, and the primary for the Bemidji City Council At-Large seat. One candidate on the Republican Senate 2 primary ballot, Edward Strickland, was disqualified by the...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
lptv.org

2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
BRAINERD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy