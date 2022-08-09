Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Related
Hazelwood School District tests for radioactive contamination at elementary school near Coldwater Creek
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a problem brewing for decades. Coldwater Creek and the radioactive waste dumped there have been threatening neighborhoods since the 1940s. The impacts continue today and are now even affecting an elementary school. The Hazelwood School District has notified parents about the potential risks this...
KMOV
Bus service not offered to all students at one Jefferson County school this year
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Several school districts across the Metro have kids coming back into classrooms as early as next week. However, multiple school districts are still grappling with staff shortages they haven’t filled during summer break. In Jefferson County, some parents are seeing this as a safety threat for their children.
Parents and educators plead for help as flood damage still has autism center closed
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Parents and educators are pleading for the community's help. It's been exactly two weeks since historic rainfall hit the St. Louis area and one St. Peters school is still closed from the extensive damage. Administrators still aren't sure if they will be able to open their doors to students next week.
St. Louis County schools, law enforcement roll out security plans for new school year
JENNINGS, Mo. — School districts across the St. Louis region have developed safety plans to protect their students and staff ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Many groups across the nation have begun to take a closer look at protocol in response to recent mass shootings and other crimes where schools have become a target.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MoDOT hiring workers for maintenance crews
MoDOT is offering a starting wage between $17.55 and $18.25 per hour.
showmeinstitute.org
Where Is Robertson Fire District, and Why Do They Take So Much of Hazelwood’s Tax Money?
Over the past two decades, a smoldering fire has been slowly burning in North St. Louis County. No, I’m not talking about the Bridgeton landfill fire; I’m talking about the Robertson Fire District (Robertson). A few decades back, the City of Hazelwood annexed some adjoining land into the...
tncontentexchange.com
First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation
The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
constructforstl.org
Bob Clark on Plans for Caleres Campus $500M Transformation
Clayco, CRG, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative are working to transform the Clayton campus of footwear retailer Caleres Inc. into a $500 million mixed-use redevelopment. Caleres, formerly known as Brown Shoe Co., has roots in St. Louis dating back to the 1870s and has been in Clayton since the 1950s. The 9-acre site includes plans to construct an office building, boutique hotel, luxury condominiums, townhouses, and an athletic resort concept.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East St. Louis city leaders face obstacles with getting FEMA aid for flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Along Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, uninhabitable houses, pieces of trash and debris line the street. Kenneth Cook had to rip out the drywall after his living room flooded. "It was like this whole area was like a lake," Cook said. Two weeks...
KSDK
Lafayette High School grad stars for colorful Savannah Bananas
BALLWIN, Mo. — By now there's a decent chance you've heard of the Savannah Bananas. They're a summer college team in the Coastal Plain League that focuses on fun, just as much as baseball. The team often goes viral on social media for their wacky promotions, fan engagement and...
Newspaper boxes may be returning – filled with meds
You’ll soon see more drugs on a street corner near you. But in this case, neighbors are mostly happy about it.
Variety of resources available for East St. Louis flooding victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Residents in East St. Louis are getting help from a variety of sources as they continue to struggle with flooding in recent weeks. In a press conference, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said all the city's pump stations are working at their full capacity to get floodwaters off the streets, but he said he knows there's lots of work still left to be done.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's a nightmare': University City families prepare for the start of school after devastating flood
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Valerie Fondren sums up how the last couple of weeks have been since her house flooded. "It's a nightmare," Fondren said. "I looked out and I seen the rain coming. I was like 'Uh, I don't know.' So, I got up and looked down the steps and that we had in the basement was floating towards the steps."
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
tncontentexchange.com
Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support
WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
St. Louis police groups file lawsuit against city following civilian oversight bill
ST. LOUIS — The three largest St. Louis police groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the City of St. Louis, alleging the recent passage of a civilian oversight bill violates state law. The St. Louis Police Officers' Association, the Ethical Society of Police and the Police Leadership Organization filed...
KOMU
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
FEMA crews will survey St. Louis area flooding starting Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — A day after a federal declaration identifying St. Louis area flooding as a major disaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced its crews would begin surveying the area this week. FEMA said Disaster Survivor Assistance, or DSA, crews will begin canvassing the damage in St. Louis,...
travelawaits.com
5 Fantastic Stops On A Missouri Road Trip From St. Louis To St. Joseph
Missouri is a fascinating state. It’s filled with history, nature, and incredible sights, and then there’s the food and wine that’s uniquely Missouri. That’s why I joined three friends on a road trip across the state. The trip was mostly comped, but all opinions are my own.
Federal disaster declaration approved for July flooding in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — The flooding that struck the St. Louis area from July 25 to 28 has officially been approved as a major disaster, giving flooding victims access to federal funds to help with damage. President Joe Biden approved a request from Missouri Governor Mike Parson to declare the...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0