walls102.com
Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County
DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. KELVIN MORGAN, 26, 6’1”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic...
KYTV
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent to four days in jail for violating her bond requirements. Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faces a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. Prosecutors say she attempted to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
Washington Police arrest man wanted out of Illinois
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — 24-year-old Gavin Helms was previously wanted out of Illinois on burglary and theft charges. Tuesday, he found himself behind bars in Daviess County on new charges. Officers with the Washington Police Department say they came in contact with the Golconda resident near NW 14th and W Walnut Street. Helms had a […]
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse
A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
A family on DCFS radar for 19 years under investigation again after 3-year-old I'Kera Hill died of malnourishment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2:Three-year-old I'Kera Hill's family was investigated 10 times for close to 20 years. Ten siblings were removed from the home.In the end, I'Kera would die from neglect. Her parents are now charged.CBS 2's Chris Tye obtained documents that expose new questions about the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. I'Kera, of downstate Carbondale, is the nine kids on DCFS radar who've died since December.I'Kera was known as "Peanut" to her family. That family has history with DCFS that goes back 19 years, according to documents obtained by CBS 2. The documents reveal a family of...
WWMTCw
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others
ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
fordcountychronicle.com
Transgender Hari fears she’ll be sent to male prison, files civil complaint
URBANA — Domestic terrorist Emily Claire Hari has filed a civil complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an attempt to prevent her transfer to a male prison, where she claims she would be “exposed to a high risk of sexual harassment, sexual assault/abuse or physical abuse.”
Illinois Department of Corrections held in contempt of court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court after they failed to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in prisons during the last four years. The state was ordered in 2018 to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in Illinois prisons. However, a […]
walls102.com
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
977wmoi.com
U.S. Department of State Requests Illinois State Police Assistance in Training Country of Georgia Police Officers
Over a period of six months, the Illinois State Police (ISP), at the request of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), is deploying officers to the country of Georgia to provide basic interviewing and interrogation, traffic crash investigation, crime scene management, and criminal investigation training to Georgian police officers. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened the need for training and resources for partner nations in the region, including Georgia. ISP’s close coordination, including direct in-person training, will help build the vitals skills and capacity needed by local forces.
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
977wmoi.com
IDFPR, Illinois Attorney General Warn of New Scam Targeting Banking Consumers
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. IDFPR has learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
