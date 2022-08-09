ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Elmo, IL

Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County

DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
LEE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. KELVIN MORGAN, 26, 6’1”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
CBS Philly

Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Washington Police arrest man wanted out of Illinois

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — 24-year-old Gavin Helms was previously wanted out of Illinois on burglary and theft charges. Tuesday, he found himself behind bars in Daviess County on new charges. Officers with the Washington Police Department say they came in contact with the Golconda resident near NW 14th and W Walnut Street. Helms had a […]
WASHINGTON, IN
KCTV 5

Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse

A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

A family on DCFS radar for 19 years under investigation again after 3-year-old I'Kera Hill died of malnourishment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2:Three-year-old I'Kera Hill's family was investigated 10 times for close to 20 years. Ten siblings were removed from the home.In the end, I'Kera would die from neglect. Her parents are now charged.CBS 2's Chris Tye obtained documents that expose new questions about the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. I'Kera, of downstate Carbondale, is the nine kids on DCFS radar who've died since December.I'Kera was known as "Peanut" to her family. That family has history with DCFS that goes back 19 years, according to documents obtained by CBS 2. The documents reveal a family of...
CARBONDALE, IL
WWMTCw

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
BROOKVILLE, IN
FOX2Now

Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others

ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
walls102.com

Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
CENTRALIA, IL
977wmoi.com

U.S. Department of State Requests Illinois State Police Assistance in Training Country of Georgia Police Officers

Over a period of six months, the Illinois State Police (ISP), at the request of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), is deploying officers to the country of Georgia to provide basic interviewing and interrogation, traffic crash investigation, crime scene management, and criminal investigation training to Georgian police officers. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened the need for training and resources for partner nations in the region, including Georgia. ISP’s close coordination, including direct in-person training, will help build the vitals skills and capacity needed by local forces.
ILLINOIS STATE
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL
977wmoi.com

IDFPR, Illinois Attorney General Warn of New Scam Targeting Banking Consumers

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. IDFPR has learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.

