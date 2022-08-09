Three St. Louis police organizations have filed a lawsuit against the city to block a law expanding civilian oversight of the police. The law, which was approved by the St. Louis Board of Alderman last month and signed last week by Mayor Tishaura Jones, would create the Division of Civilian Oversight. Over the next year, the civilian-led independent agency will build a team of 10 investigators to take over all internal police investigations that have to do with misconduct and use of force.

