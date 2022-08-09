Read full article on original website
St. Louis police associations sue city to block the new civilian oversight law
Three St. Louis police organizations have filed a lawsuit against the city to block a law expanding civilian oversight of the police. The law, which was approved by the St. Louis Board of Alderman last month and signed last week by Mayor Tishaura Jones, would create the Division of Civilian Oversight. Over the next year, the civilian-led independent agency will build a team of 10 investigators to take over all internal police investigations that have to do with misconduct and use of force.
St. Louis man sentenced 12 1/2 years for attempted robbery, gun charges
ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 12 1/2 years in prison for an attempted robbery. Marshall Seals, 26, entered a Mobil gas station, located at 1051 Hampton Avenue, back on Jan. 11, 2021, attempting to buy merchandise. When he did not have...
Woman sentenced over fire at St. Louis 7-Eleven amid protests
A federal judge has sentenced a woman in connection with a fire at a St. Louis 7-Eleven location that stemmed from a 2020 protest.
St. Louis County man sentenced for beauty store break-ins
A St. Louis County man will spend the next year of his life in federal prison for breaking into seven Missouri beauty stores over a two-month period in late 2020 and early 2021.
Tuesday marks eight years since Michael Brown’s death
On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by police officer Darren Wilson following an altercation.
St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
Weapons charge for man arrested at I-170 and Ladue Tuesday
A man arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase on Interstate 170 is facing a weapons charge.
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent to four days in jail for violating her bond requirements. Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faces a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. Prosecutors say she attempted to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.
Police in St. Louis City conducting mass shooter training for first time in years
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are now conducting large-scale active shooter training for officers for the first time in six years. It’s a follow-up to a News 4 Investigation from June, which revealed that St. Louis Metropolitan police had not done that kind of training, while other departments have done it annually. Other departments, as well, are highlighting their training, ahead of the start of the school year.
St. Louis woman facing weapons, drug charges
A St. Louis woman is facing weapons and drug charges for allegedly shooting at police and other incidents in 2020 and 2021.
Virginia investigating suspected overdoses at only privately run prison
A state investigation into potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately run prison is underway.
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison on carjacking and gun charges
U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Monday sentenced a man involved in two carjackings and the theft of a gun after a shooting to 15 years in prison. Jeremiah Couch, 32, pleaded guilty in April to two carjacking charges, a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
Many in disbelief after suspect in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes released
A man was released from police custody Tuesday after being arrested for killing a teen during a hit and run near Ted Drewes. As a result, it caused many in St. Louis to be in disbelief.
Amber alert: Toddler taken with car in St. Louis County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for the St. Louis area.
St. Louis municipal court dismisses 24,000 low-level cases amid backlog
More than 24,000 low-level court cases will be dismissed in St. Louis due to a backlog.
Gas, taxes, unemployment: New relief available to STL flood victims
Flood victims in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County can seek now seek relief in several forms. Various agencies are offering services or help when it comes to gas bills, tax relief and unemployment benefits.
Police say juveniles may be responsible for car break-ins in St. Louis County
Car break-ins and vandalism sparked frustration among many motorists in St. Louis County authorities say juveniles may be the cause of the problem.
St. Louis Woman Arrested for allegedly assaulting Pevely Woman
(Pevely) Pevely police arrested a 41-year-old St. Louis woman after she allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old Pevely woman during a dispute at the victims residence. Korey Johnson has the details.
