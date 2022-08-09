ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis police associations sue city to block the new civilian oversight law

Three St. Louis police organizations have filed a lawsuit against the city to block a law expanding civilian oversight of the police. The law, which was approved by the St. Louis Board of Alderman last month and signed last week by Mayor Tishaura Jones, would create the Division of Civilian Oversight. Over the next year, the civilian-led independent agency will build a team of 10 investigators to take over all internal police investigations that have to do with misconduct and use of force.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police in St. Louis City conducting mass shooter training for first time in years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are now conducting large-scale active shooter training for officers for the first time in six years. It’s a follow-up to a News 4 Investigation from June, which revealed that St. Louis Metropolitan police had not done that kind of training, while other departments have done it annually. Other departments, as well, are highlighting their training, ahead of the start of the school year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
