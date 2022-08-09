ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Leon Springs, FL

‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years.

The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September.

The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to create and cook them tableside on their own griddle.

On social media, the owners said that the state did not renew its business contract and that a new concession will fill its space at De Leon Springs State Park.

“We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving,” they wrote.

The restaurant also said it expects heavy traffic during the last few weeks of business and that no reservations will be accepted.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Restaurant hours will be as follows:

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Old Spanish Sugar Mill began filling locals’ bellies back in 1961.

If you haven’t experienced it for yourself, you’re running out of time.

The iconic screen doors will close for good on Sept. 12.

For more information, click here.

me again
1d ago

that's pretty sad, had a lot of fun with family and friends. Was SURELY a fantastic experience. Sad to see it disappear just like that......

Jayne Blasser
1d ago

Yep, Florida is taking away the good old places. The company should start selling their pancake mix. It's really good. Wonder what's next, some chain you can get by the interstates ?

