State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football's fall 'run-on' tryouts to begin on Aug. 11

Penn State football's annual "run-on tryouts" are almost here, with the first informational meeting starting on August 11 at 4 p.m. These tryouts open the possibility for students to join the team as a walk-on, in other words a player who receives no scholarship or aid. Some...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

4-star edge prospect TJ Parker decommits from Penn State football

One of Penn State's top 2023 recruits has decommitted from the program. 4-star edge TJ Parker will reopen his recruitment, On3 Sports announced Tuesday. Parker, a native of Phenix City, Alabama, committed to the Nittany Lions on June 21. Another Alabama native, 4-star DB DaKaari Nelson, followed later that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

How the Collegian encouraged me for the future | Column

I'm not going to lie — I have struggled writing this for some time now. I always hate talking about myself, but this needs to be said for future candidates — like me in late February of this year. Coming to State College after two years at...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

CATA to serve new locations for ride-sharing program in State College

The Centre Area Transportation Authority's microtransit service CATAGO! announced it will serve Boalsburg, Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap starting Monday, Aug. 15, according to a CATA release. The ride sharing program, according to the CATA website, allows passengers to schedule a ride in a van to different "zones", which includes the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Road work, lane closures to take place around State College

For drivers in State College, there will be different traffic restrictions to watch out for in the coming few days. At the intersection of Allen Street and Easterly Parkway, construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until August 12. This will likely cause lane shifts to be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Nagging tips from your substitute mom in college | Column

When I lived with my parents all of the time, I used to hate getting nagged around a lot. OK — I still do get annoyed by it during the summers. But, if there's one thing about finally heading off to your college dorm for the first time, you're not being told when to clean your stuff, do your homework or eat your vegetables.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

