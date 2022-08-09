Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball announces nonconference slate, including Nov. 9 season opener
Penn State recently released its long-awaited nonconference schedule. The schedule features three games against Power Five opponents who sport rookie coaches this year, including Syracuse on Nov. 21, Virginia on Nov. 30 and West Virginia on Dec. 11. The Nittany Lions' schedule also features a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida,...
Digital Collegian
Video game rankings | Penn State men’s basketball’s highest overall players by major attributes
The NCAA season is about two months away, and there’s a lot of anticipation building for what should be another exciting hoops slate. EA Sports hasn’t released an NCAA Basketball game since 2009, when NCAA Basketball 10 came out. After finishing 14-17 in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as...
Digital Collegian
5 games to watch as Penn State field hockey gears up for challenge after challenge in loaded Big Ten
The schedule-makers pulled no punches when designing Penn State’s 2022 schedule. Nine of the Nittany Lions’ 17 regular-season opponents played in the NCAA Tournament a year ago — a bracket that included just 18 teams. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss is accustomed to these demanding schedules, though. After all,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football picks up commitment from 4-star class of 2023 wide receiver Carmelo Taylor
Penn State is back on the 2023 recruiting trail, reeling in a surprise commitment Wednesday afternoon. Four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Instagram. Since visiting South Carolina in early June, Taylor had been almost exclusively tied to the Gamecocks despite taking two other...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football practice notebook | James Franklin talks Lasch Building, freshmen
Penn State’s first full week of practice is coming to a close, meaning the start to the 2022 season is drawing near. Just days after Penn State’s media day, James Franklin spoke to the media Wednesday following practice. The Nittany Lions are slated for their first scrimmage of training camp on Thursday.
Digital Collegian
Analysis | 7 men’s Penn State athletics freshmen to look out for in the 2022-23 academic year
Penn State will see plenty of talented newcomers this year as freshman athletes are preparing for their first year in the blue and white. Several of those athletes could make an early impact in Happy Valley despite being true freshmen. After going through women’s sports last week, here are the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's fall 'run-on' tryouts to begin on Aug. 11
Penn State football’s annual “run-on tryouts” are almost here, with the first informational meeting starting on August 11 at 4 p.m. These tryouts open the possibility for students to join the team as a walk-on, in other words a player who receives no scholarship or aid. Some...
Digital Collegian
Recruiting Roundup | A preview of the newest members of the Penn State women’s hockey team
With a single-season record of 18 wins last season for coach Jeff Kampersal and company, Penn State looks to accomplish a similar feat this year but with the addition of a few new players. The blue and white went 0-3-1 in its first four contests but was able to bounce...
Digital Collegian
4-star edge prospect TJ Parker decommits from Penn State football
One of Penn State’s top 2023 recruits has decommitted from the program. 4-star edge TJ Parker will reopen his recruitment, On3 Sports announced Tuesday. Parker, a native of Phenix City, Alabama, committed to the Nittany Lions on June 21. Another Alabama native, 4-star DB DaKaari Nelson, followed later that...
Digital Collegian
Previewing special teams, are Penn State football commits leaving due to NIL? | The 1-0 Podcast
This week in “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph discuss Penn State football losing another commit in TJ Parker. The duo assess how the loss of Parker impacts the team going forward and the overall state of the 2023 recruiting class before raising the question of how much of an impact NIL is having on lost recruits.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin, Penn State football won’t say offensive line has improved, instead planning to let it show
The past couple of years, Penn State’s offensive line has been in question. And before virtually every season, James Franklin has said, “This year is the year for the offensive line.” But this go around was a little different. At Penn State’s media day, Franklin didn’t pound...
Digital Collegian
Checking in | How former Penn State women’s soccer stars are faring at the next level
Penn State has a long history of success, not just at the collegiate level, but also when it comes to developing players for the next level. Former Nittany Lions have gone on to represent multiple countries and professional clubs. Take a look at a few who've made a recent impact on their current squads.
Digital Collegian
‘It's the next man up’ | Penn State football has deep group of wide receivers replacing Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson isn’t an easy player to replace, as the rookie Washington Commander accounted for 1,182 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns, but the Nittany Lions have a group of receivers who are ready for a bigger workload in wake of his departure. Described by quarterback Sean Clifford as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Cornerback room still loaded with depth after strong 2021 season
Penn State’s secondary was one of the weaker spots on the defense a couple of years ago, but now with added depth, it’s shown major improvement, especially at cornerback. The blue and white usually plays with two corners on the field but will go to nickel sometimes depending on the situation.
Digital Collegian
New Kids on the Block | Penn State football freshmen with the best chance to contribute in 2022
Playing college-level football straight out of high school isn’t easy, but the in-season adjustment of competing at a higher level will likely be the reality for a few Penn State true freshmen. According to 247Sports, the Nittany Lions’ incoming freshman class ranked No. 6 in the country with three...
Digital Collegian
How the Collegian encouraged me for the future | Column
I’m not going to lie — I have struggled writing this for some time now. I always hate talking about myself, but this needs to be said for future candidates — like me in late February of this year. Coming to State College after two years at...
Digital Collegian
CATA to serve new locations for ride-sharing program in State College
The Centre Area Transportation Authority's microtransit service CATAGO! announced it will serve Boalsburg, Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap starting Monday, Aug. 15, according to a CATA release. The ride sharing program, according to the CATA website, allows passengers to schedule a ride in a van to different "zones", which includes the...
Digital Collegian
Road work, lane closures to take place around State College
For drivers in State College, there will be different traffic restrictions to watch out for in the coming few days. At the intersection of Allen Street and Easterly Parkway, construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until August 12. This will likely cause lane shifts to be...
Digital Collegian
Nagging tips from your substitute mom in college | Column
When I lived with my parents all of the time, I used to hate getting nagged around a lot. OK — I still do get annoyed by it during the summers. But, if there’s one thing about finally heading off to your college dorm for the first time, you’re not being told when to clean your stuff, do your homework or eat your vegetables.
