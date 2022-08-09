Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon release the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, making it one indicator of inflation. The data could help the market figure out how the hawkish Federal Reserve will...
A2 Milk's hopes to sell baby food in U.S. curdled, shares plunge
Aug 10 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Ltd (ATM.NZ) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deferred its request to sell infant milk formula products in the United States, sending its shares down more than 12%.
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Here's Why Another Round of Stimulus Checks Could Be Disastrous Right Now
Another blast of payments won't help solve the problem of inflation. Consumer debt rose during the year's second quarter, fueled largely by inflation. Although many Americans could use financial assistance, now's not the time to be giving out stimulus checks. For months on end, Americans have struggled to make ends...
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?
Beyond Meat’s second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030
ServiceNow will benefit from the growing demand for streamlined digital workflows. Salesforce will leverage its dominance of the cloud-based CRM market to expand its ecosystem into adjacent markets. MercadoLibre will profit as e-commerce penetration rises across Latin America. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Today Is a Good-Bad Day for 4 Space Stocks
Three space stocks reported earnings over the past 24 hours -- Redwire, BlackSky Technology, and Maxar Technologies. All three of these companies lost money in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),...
Motley Fool
Why ironSource Stock Blasted 10% Higher Today
The company notches a convincing second-quarter earnings beat. Revenue was broadly in line with analyst expectations, however. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Is This Company In A Special Position Even As The COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Cell-Based Therapy Industry?
According to Grand View Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2021 and 2028. The rising number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies and investments in the industry may...
Motley Fool
Why Airline Stocks Are Gaining Altitude Today
Airline stocks joined the rally Tuesday after the latest inflation reading indicated the Fed is getting its desired result. If the Federal Reserve can slow inflation without causing a recession, travel demand could remain strong in the months to come. Even if conditions aren't worsening, investors need to be aware...
Motley Fool
Genmab A/S (GMAB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Genmab A/S (GMAB 1.59%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
Motley Fool
4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger
To become a millionaire, you need to invest meaningful sums regularly. You'll probably need to invest for a relatively long time, too. Simple index funds are a great way to build long-term wealth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Seer, Inc. (SEER) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug 09, 2022, 4:30...
Motley Fool
Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN -7.69%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Bank of America Must Pay Users in These 12 States After Failing to Distribute Pandemic Benefits
Due to a Bank of America mistake, over 100,000 unemployed workers had no access to the funds they were owed. At the height of the pandemic, Bank of America made it impossible for more than 100,000 unemployed workers to receive their unemployment benefits. Bank of America has been fined $225...
Comments / 0