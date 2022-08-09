ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon release the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, making it one indicator of inflation. The data could help the market figure out how the hawkish Federal Reserve will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cystic Fibrosis#Biotechnology#Stock#Asthma#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Verona Pharma Stock Is
Motley Fool

Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?

The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?

Beyond Meat's second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts' expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030

ServiceNow will benefit from the growing demand for streamlined digital workflows. Salesforce will leverage its dominance of the cloud-based CRM market to expand its ecosystem into adjacent markets. MercadoLibre will profit as e-commerce penetration rises across Latin America.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Today Is a Good-Bad Day for 4 Space Stocks

Three space stocks reported earnings over the past 24 hours -- Redwire, BlackSky Technology, and Maxar Technologies. All three of these companies lost money in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why ironSource Stock Blasted 10% Higher Today

The company notches a convincing second-quarter earnings beat. Revenue was broadly in line with analyst expectations, however.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Airline Stocks Are Gaining Altitude Today

Airline stocks joined the rally Tuesday after the latest inflation reading indicated the Fed is getting its desired result. If the Federal Reserve can slow inflation without causing a recession, travel demand could remain strong in the months to come. Even if conditions aren't worsening, investors need to be aware...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Genmab A/S (GMAB 1.59%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

To become a millionaire, you need to invest meaningful sums regularly. You'll probably need to invest for a relatively long time, too. Simple index funds are a great way to build long-term wealth.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Seer, Inc. (SEER) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug 09, 2022, 4:30
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN -7.69%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

